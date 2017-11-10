Lorenzen Wright Murder Weapon May Have Been Discovered by Investigators

Mark Duncan/Associated Press

Memphis police announced Thursday they believe they have found the gun that was used to kill former NBA center Lorenzen Wright.

According to Fox 13 Memphis, police said they recovered the gun—which has since been put through forensics testing—in a lake in Walnut, Mississippi.

"It's believed that this is the murder weapon," Memphis police spokesman Louis Brownlee said, according to the Commercial Appeal's Katie Fretland and Marc Perrusquia.

Wright, who spent 13 seasons in the NBA after he was selected seventh overall in the 1996 draft, was killed in Memphis seven years ago at the age of 34.

According to Fox 13, Wright was last heard from on July 19, 2010, when he called 911, at which point the dispatcher "heard someone curse, followed by nearly a dozen gunshots."

Wright was found nine days later, and an autopsy revealed at least five gunshot wounds, according to Fretland and Perrusquia.

On Thursday, Wright's mother said police sounded optimistic they had finally found the gun.

"They just called me to say they have some good news," Deborah Marion said, per Fretland and Perrusquia. "They said they found the murder weapon ... That's the only thing they told me, they have the gun. They definitely found the gun."