Neymar Hits Back at Media for 'Made Up Stories', in Emotional Press Conference

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has hit back at reporters in an emotional press conference, labeling persistent reports he's unhappy in France and wants to return to Barcelona as lies.

Per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson, the Brazil international said reports he doesn't get along with manager Unai Emery and team-mate Edinson Cavani are fabrications, made by reporters who can't stand the fact he's doing well:

"I am doing well, happy and very motivated to win with PSG and to be a player who gives his all on the pitch. And that has been making the [journalists] uncomfortable. They are making up a lot of stories that just are not true.

"They are saying that I don't get along with Cavani or with my coach. But it is very much the contrary. I came to help them out.

"When I got there, we had a meeting and we discussed everything and they explained to me that I was going to help them reach their goals, those of my own and even more, those of the club. They should stop inventing made-up stories that I have problems with my coach. I went there to help out."

As shared by Selecao Brasileira, the winger even had to fight back tears at one point:

The 25-year-old went on to say he's only human, despite his €222 million move to the French capital, and he asked reporters to stop making up stories.

Neymar joined PSG during the summer after a lengthy spell with Barcelona, and both the Catalan media and French tabloids have been taking aim at the forward ever since.

His public spat with Cavani during a match against Lyon gave them plenty of ammunition, and there have also been persistent reports he doesn't see eye to eye with Emery.

On the pitch, he's been a major success so far, with seven goals and five assists in eight Ligue 1 outings. PSG lead the French top division by four points.