Greg Robinson Released After Less Than 1 Season with Lions

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions waived-injured offensive tackle Greg Robinson on Friday, the team announced.

According to Kyle Meinke MLive.com, Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury.

Robinson spent the first three seasons of his career with the Rams organization before Detroit acquired him in an offseason trade for a sixth-round pick.

The 25-year-old Robinson started six games at left tackle this season in place of Taylor Decker, who has spent the season on the physically unable to perform list.

Per Meinke, Decker could return from the shoulder injury that has sidelined him as soon as this week.

The then-St. Louis Rams selected Robinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft out of Auburn.

He started 42 games in his three seasons with the Rams, spending time at both tackle and guard.

If Decker is unable to return in time for the Lions' Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns, the Lions will likely turn to either Brian Mihalik or Emmett Cleary to start at left tackle.