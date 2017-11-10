Tyvon Branch Knee Injury Reportedly a Torn ACL

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals safety Tyvon Branch reportedly suffered a torn ACL during Thursday night's 22-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

In nine games this season, all starts, Branch registered 66 combined tackles, six pass breakups and a forced fumble.

The Cardinals—who rank 24th in pass defense—will have to make do without one of the league's stronger in-the-box run defenders and center fielders as they attempt to stay afloat in the NFC West.

In the meantime, rookie Budda Baker should slide in opposite Tyrann Mathieu on the back end.

Through 10 weeks, Baker has played 7.08 percent of the Cardinals' defensive snaps—a steep drop-off from Branch's team-leading rate of 99.82 percent.

Arizona was also snakebitten by injuries on offense.

According to Garafolo, head coach Bruce Arians said Thursday night the Cardinals believe left tackle D.J. Humphries also suffered a torn ACL, while tight end Ifeanyi Momah could be a candidate for injured reserve with an ankle injury.