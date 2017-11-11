Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

After weeks of reversals and injunctions, the Dallas Cowboys will be without running back Ezekiel Elliott Sunday afternoon when they battle the 4-4 NFC champion Atlanta Falcons thanks to a suspension reinstated by the NFL Thursday afternoon.

The Cowboys arrive at the game with a 5-3 record, riding a wave of momentum following convincing wins over San Francisco, Washington and Kansas City. In those games, Elliott had averaged 26.87 fantasy points and scored 5 touchdowns.

Elliott is a game-changer, a legitimate MVP candidate when he plays. Without him for an extended period, there will be more pressure on Dak Prescott to carry the load and ensure the Cowboys make it back to the playoffs one year after a disappointing early exit.

Luckily, Prescott has veteran backs Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden to lean on and help fuel the offense.

Is either of those runners top 10 prospects in this week's fantasy football landscape and if not, will Prescott compensate for the majority of the Cowboy's offense, making him a valuable quarterback option?

Find out with this position-by-position breakdown for all of Sunday and Monday's week 10 NFL fantasy football action.

Quarterbacks

1. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Indianapolis Colts)

2. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions (vs. Cleveland Browns)

3. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (vs. Houston Texans)

4. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints (vs. Buffalo Bills)

5. Tom Brady, New England Patriots (vs. Denver Broncos)

6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Atlanta Falcons)

7. Eli Manning, New York Giants (vs. San Francisco 49ers)

8. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Tennessee Titans)

9. Josh McCown, New York Jets (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

10. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers (vs. Miami Dolphins)

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns are the worst team in football and for good reason. Not once this season have they played particularly well on any side of the ball and their defensive woes will be on full display Sunday as they travel to Detroit to play the Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford fresh off a dominant victory over the Green Bay Packers.

The Browns are ranked 17th against the pass. Monday night, Stafford and wide receiver Marvin Jones carved up a similarly ranked Packers defense, scoring 30 points in a win. Against a defense with less talent and a 0-8 record, expect Stafford to guide your fantasy team to a victory.

Josh McCown is hardly a go-to option for most owners but if your starter is on a bye or facing a tough week 10 matchup, he is worth your consideration.

The journeyman QB gets a defense ranked 30th in the league against the pass, giving 272.4 yards a game and 14 total TDs through the air. McCown may be down wide receiver Jeremy Kerley but with second option Robbie Anderson and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins at his disposal, he should still be able to put up a respectable total of points to get you over the hump.

Running Backs

1. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams (vs. Houston Texans)

2. Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Indianapolis Colts)

3. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Los Angeles Chargers)

4. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

5. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills (vs. New Orleans Saints)

6. Carlos Hyde, San Francisco 49ers (vs. New York Giants)

7. Orleans Darkwa, New York Giants (vs. San Francisco 49ers)

8. Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota Vikings (vs. Washington Redskins)

9. Lamar Miller, Houston Texans (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

10. Alfred Morris, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Atlanta Falcons)

11. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (vs. Buffalo Bills)

12. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Tennesee Titans)

13. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers (vs. Miami Dolphins)

14. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons (vs. Dallas Cowboys)

15. Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears (vs. Green Bay Packers)

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The 1:00 PM ET game between the Jaguars and Chargers has the potential to be a running back duel; a game between two above-average backs in Gordon and Fournette. That is if the latter can stay out of trouble and actually be allowed to suit up for this week's game.

The Jaguars and Chargers rank 27th and 31st, respectively, against the run. With running backs the likes of Gordon and Fournette taking the field Sunday, the likelihood that this game features the most rushing yards and ground scores this week is high.

The Los Angeles Rams defense has played much better over the last four games than it did at the start of the season but it still struggles against the run. Despite a 51-17 blowout win over the New York Giants, the Rams still gave up 111 yards on the ground.

Considering the Houston Texans' offensive struggles under quarterback Tom Savage in week 9, expect the team to lean heavily on running back Lamar Miller in an attempt to upset the red-hot Rams.

Wide Receivers

1. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Indianapolis Colts)

2. Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions (vs. Cleveland Browns)

3. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

4. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (vs. Buffalo Bills)

5. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (vs. Houston Texans)

6. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Indianapolis Colts)

7. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (vs. Washington Redskins)

8. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers)

9. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (vs. Dallas Cowboys)

10. Brandin Cooks, New England Patriots (vs. Denver Broncos)

11. Demaryius Thomas, Denver Broncos (vs. New England Patriots)

12. Robbie Anderson, New York Jets (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

13. Sammy Watkins, Los Angeles Rams (vs. Houston Texans)

14. AJ Green, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Tennessee Titans)

15. Josh Doctson, Washington Redskins (vs. Minnesota Vikings)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

It does not matter if DeAndre Hopkins is receiving the ball from DeShaun Watson or Tom Savage, he is an explosive playmaker who may very well be the diamond in the offensive rough for the Texans. As likely to catch a 15-yard out-route as he is to go 53 yards downfield for a bomb of a touchdown, Hopkins gives his quarterback a safety blanket it can rely on when all else fails.

Hopkins may be covered Sunday by cornerback Trumaine Johnson, a ball hawk of a player, but the Rams' aggressive style of defense could play against them and allow Hopkins to exploit one-on-one coverage.

Robert Woods is owned in only 68-percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues. A week ago, he scored two touchdowns, one of them a 54-yarder on third-and-33. He is an explosive receiver when he gets the ball and is developing a nice chemistry with Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

If you are in need of a WR because of a bye week or injury, take a chance and pick up Woods, who is playing a leaky Texans pass defense Sunday afternoon.

Tight End

1. Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots (vs. Denver Broncos)

2. Evan Engram, New York Giants (vs. San Francisco 49ers)

3. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers)

4. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings (vs. Washington Redskins)

5. Vernon Davis, Washington Redskins (vs. Minnesota Vikings)

6. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, New York Jets (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

7. Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. New York Jets)

8. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons (vs. Dallas Cowboys)

9. O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. New York Jets)

10. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Evan Engram is a future fantasy stud.

For the Giants, that future may be now.

Engram has averaged 13.07 fantasy points the last four weeks. Without Odell Beckham, Jr. and Brandon Marshall at his disposal, Eli Manning has grown fond of the rookie tight end and utilized him as a safety blanket in the face of blitzes and quarterback pressures.

He is undoubtedly the best receiver lining up for the Giants right now. Against a bad 49ers defense that has not been able to stop anyone this season, the rookie tight end has the potential to outscore even Rob Gronkowski, who faces a stiff Denver pass defense.

Defenses

1. Detroit Lions (vs. Cleveland Browns)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Indianapolis Colts)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Los Angeles Chargers)

4. Los Angeles Rams (vs. Houston Texans)

5. New Orleans Saints (vs. Buffalo Bills)

6. Minnesota Vikings (vs. Washington Redskins)

7. Carolina Panthers (vs. Miami Dolphins)

8. New York Jets (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

9. Tennessee Titans (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)

10. Chicago Bears (vs. Green Bay Packers)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Jaguars are the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip River will take risks, oftentimes overcompensating for his team's lackluster performance during a comeback attempt. That can, and sometimes does, lead to him turning the ball over.

Expect that to happen against a strong Jags pass rush and a secondary thas frustrated and stopped some of the toughest and most dynamic offenses in the league this year.

The potential for turnovers, and the fantasy points that come from them, earns them the spot on this countdown.