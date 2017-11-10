Michael Bennett Stood for National Anthem vs. Cardinals to Support Veterans Day

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett stood during the national anthem prior to Thursday's game against the Arizona Cardinals for the first time this season.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Bennett told NBC's Mike Tirico that he stood to show support for the military two days before Veterans Day.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

