NASCAR at Phoenix 2017: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

One race stands between the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Homestead, where a lengthy, innovative season will crown a champion.

The Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway, Arizona, is the last hurdle for those drivers in the running, with two spots already assured to Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch thanks to wins in this round. Their guarantees means five drivers on the fringe will fight it out Sunday for a spot.

After a competitive season altered thanks to rule changes, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see guys like Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson currently on the outside looking in at a finale berth.

With everything at stake, viewers can expect this to be the most aggressive race of the season. Here's everything to know.

Viewing Details

Where: Phoenix Raceway

When: Sunday, 2:30 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Tickets: StubHub

Can-Am 500

1. Ryan Blaney (21)

2. Denny Hamlin (11)

3. Kyle Larson (42)

4. Chase Elliott (24)

5. Martin Truex Jr. (78)

6. Kevin Harvick (4)

7. Matt Kenseth (20)

8. Kyle Busch (18)

9. Joey Logano (22)

10. Daniel Suarez (19)

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Standings

1. Kevin Harvick 4112 2. Kyle Busch 4118 3 .Martin Truex Jr. 4168 4. Brad Keselowski 4111 5. Denny Hamlin 4092 6. Ryan Blaney 4089 7. Chase Elliott 4062 8. Jimmie Johnson 4060 9. Kyle Larson 2255 10. Matt Kenseth 2255 11. Kurt Busch 2177 12. Kasey Kahne 2176 13. Austin Dillon 2175 14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 2171 15. Jamie McMurray 2165 16. Ryan Newman 2147 ESPN.com.

Drivers to Watch

Kevin Harvick

Last week's winner at Texas isn't one to ignore now.

Harvick isn't one of the guys still vying for a spot, but he's an interesting focal point because viewers will want to see how he carries this momentum into Phoenix and how it impacts the rest of the field—especially because he's still a bit of an unknown while driving a Ford.

It doesn't sound like a big deal, but a manufacturer change alters everything about a season, from the approach to a race to how it drives. It doesn't help that Toyotas have absolutely dominated the field this year.

"[The challenge] was more than I anticipated for sure," Harvick said, according to ESPN.com's Bob Pockrass. "But my expectations going into the year, I was pretty open-minded of where things could go, and [that] there could be some struggles."

Harvick lead only 38 laps before stealing the win in Texas a week ago:

It'd be fitting that after such an unpredictable season a Ford comes out of nowhere to win it all.

For this to happen, though, Harvick needs a strong showing in Phoenix he can roll into the finale. It's simply a bonus he'll get to impact which drivers advance in the process.

Jimmie Johnson

It's odd to see Johnson in this position right now, yet it's somehow fitting given the sheer chaos that has been this season.

Johnson actually has the longest odds of making the finale, as he's a full 51 points out of fourth place, placing him behind even Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott.

It doesn't sound like the guy with 83 wins and seven championships, to say the least.

Four consecutive finishes outside of the top 10 and a 27th-place showing in Texas despite starting ninth doesn't help the outlook. The odd season might continue in Phoenix, even if he does have four victories at the track.

Here's what he told the Orlando Sentinel's George Diaz: "But this last half of the year has been really weird. In places where we expect to run well and traditionally do, we haven't. But I know we're building a better race car and taking a few new ideas to Phoenix and we'll go there and fight as hard as we can. And that's one thing this team will never do is give up."

This is it for Johnson—figure it out or go home. The sport and fans would love to have him competing for a title, but again, it sums up the season nicely if he isn't in the running at Homestead.

It's up to him as to whether he lets the season define him.

Brad Keselowski

Keselowski is another odd name to see flirting with danger at this point.

The Penske Racing driver picked up a checkered flag as recently as Talladega in the middle of October, yet the parity throughout the leaderboard has him sitting 19 points out of fourth place and in danger of getting clipped out of the running by those behind him.

Which isn't to say Keselowski is in a terrible spot. When it comes to clinch scenarios provided by journalist Jeff Gluck, he certainly looks the best:

And Keselowski knows a thing or two about Phoenix. He placed fifth there earlier this year, which is the best among remaining drivers in the running. He's ran the track 16 times and finished in the top 10 in half of those, which is a good sign considering a top-10 finish would go a long way in securing a bid.

But again, this is a Toyota show. Keselowski, also in a Ford, has an uphill climb. We know he's capable, but a season of peaks and valleys has him at risk in the desert.

Stats and info courtesy of ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.