Aly Raisman Says She Was Abused by Former Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In an interview set to air Sunday, Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman said she was abused by former Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

According to ESPN.com, Raisman, 23, made the allegations in an interview for CBS' 60 Minutes that will air Sunday. Raisman said she first received treatment from Nassar when she was 15 years old.

In July, Nassar was found guilty of receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography and destruction and concealment of records, and he could receive between 22 and 27 years in prison when he is sentenced November 27.

Nassar is also facing 22 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and 11 counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from the allegations of sexual abuse made against him.

Raisman is the second member of the "Fierce Five" United States gymnastics team to say Nassar abused them, as McKayla Maroney did so last month.

As part of the 60 Minutes interview, Raisman said, "Why are we looking at why didn't the girls speak up? ... What about the culture? What did USA Gymnastics do, and Larry Nassar do, to manipulate these girls so much that they are so afraid to speak up?"

Raisman also discussed her desire to create change within United States gymnastics for the benefit of young gymnasts progressing through the ranks:

"I am angry. I'm really upset because it's been—I care a lot you know, when I see these young girls that come up to me, and they ask for pictures or autographs, whatever it is, I just ... I can't ... every time I look at them, every time I see them smiling, I just think ... I just want to create change so that they never, ever have to go through this."

Raisman was a key member of both the 2012 and 2016 United States Olympic gymnastics teams that won gold.

She also won individual gold and silver in the floor exercise, silver in the all-around and bronze in the balance beam, making her one of the most-decorated American gymnasts of all time.