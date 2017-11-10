Russell Wilson's Concussion Test vs. Cardinals Could Face NFL Scrutiny

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The concussion test Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson underwent during Thursday's 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals reportedly could come under NFL scrutiny.

Wilson was forced to leave the game in the third quarter after absorbing a hit on the chin, and he came back after one play without being examined by a physician. He then returned to the sidelines after the drive before spending time in the blue medical tent.

Wilson described what happened on the play, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert, and praised referee Walt Anderson for how he handled the situation, even though Wilson insisted he wasn't injured:

"I was just trying to move my jaw. I was like, 'Ah, man, it's stuck.' I think I was kinda like laying down on the ground for a second just trying to get my jaw, and I think Walt thought maybe I was injured or something like that. I told him I was good, I was good, and he said, 'Come off the field.'

"I think Walt did a great job first of all. He made the smartest decision. I was fine, though, 100 percent fine. And then they finally went over through the whole concussion stuff and all that. We went through every question you could imagine, and I answered even some more for them just so they knew I was good, and then went back in there."

A team can be fined up to $150,000 for its first violation of the concussion protocol.

Despite potential concern after the hit from Cardinals linebacker Karlos Dansby, Wilson put forth a strong effort, throwing for 238 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Seahawks improved to 6-3, a half game behind the Los Angeles Rams for first place in the NFC West. Seattle's next game is Monday, Nov. 20, versus the Atlanta Falcons.