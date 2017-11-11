NBA Rumors: Top Trade Buzz Surrounding Jahlil Okafor, Greg Monroe and More

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Although the 2017-18 NBA regular season is barely a few weeks old, there has already been plenty of movement on the trade front.

Most recently, the Phoenix Suns sent guard Eric Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for big man Greg Monroe and a first-round pick. Some big names remain on the block, however, which means more significant transactions could be on the way.

Here is a look at some of the top players rumored to be available amid the NBA's ever-changing landscape.

Jahlil Okafor

Perhaps nobody in the NBA has spent more time on the trade block over the past year than Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor.

The return of Joel Embiid last season lessened Okafor's role significantly, and he has been a virtual non-factor so far this season.

According to NBA.com's David Aldridge, the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks are two of the top teams in the running to potentially acquire Okafor.

Also, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Suns have shown interest in trading for the former No. 3 overall draft pick.

Okafor has appeared in just two games this season and is averaging 5.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Shaq and Chuck Used to Get into It on the Court LeBron Isn't Worried, but Maybe He Should Be NBA Superstars Are Cruising by Scoring Milestones This Lakers Rookie Is Ready to Take Over the NBA LeBron James Jr. Is More Than Just His Famous Name Growing Up: Damian Lillard Tells Us How He Improved His Jump Shot as a Kid Growing Up: the Game That Showed Isaiah Thomas He Could Be an NBA Star Growing Up: How Kyrie Irving Became One of the League’s Most Lethal Scorers NBA Africa Game 2017: Embiid, Porzingis & More Battle in Johannesburg NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle Right Arrow Icon

The fall from grace has been significant for Okafor over the past two years, as he was highly productive during his rookie campaign.

After winning a national championship at Duke, Okafor put up 17.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game as a rookie en route to being named to the NBA All-Rookie Team.

His numbers dropped to 11.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last season, and his role has devolved to the point that he now barely sees the floor for the Sixers.

The Bulls, Hawks and Suns are all logical suitors for Okafor since they are rebuilding teams who can offer him a significant role.

Okafor can become a free agent next offseason, but if he performs well for the team that signs him, the potential is there for a long-term extension.

There is no question that Okafor has some limitations, especially on the defensive end, but he is a handful to deal with offensively, and he is well worth the risk for a young team provided the asking price isn't astronomical.

Greg Monroe

Although he was recently acquired in a trade with the Bucks, Monroe's time in Phoenix could be brief.

According to Wojnarowski, the Suns are hoping to shop Monroe and get an asset in return for him rather than buying him out.

Monroe is on an expiring contract, which makes him a valuable commodity for both teams looking to clear cap space for next season and teams that are in contention.

The 27-year-old is in the midst of the worst statistical season of his career, as he entered Friday's action averaging 6.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest.

Monroe was one of the NBA's most consistent big men during his tenure with the Detroit Pistons, as he averaged at least 15.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in four straight seasons from 2011-12 through 2014-15.

His first season in Milwaukee was also strong, but Monroe was used far less in 2016-17, and he ended the season with averages of just 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

This season, the Bucks decided to utilize the likes of John Henson and Thon Maker more than Monroe, while also going with small lineups much of the time.

In Phoenix, Monroe joins a frontcourt that is a solid mix of experience and youth, but the Suns would likely prefer to give as much playing time as possible to the likes of Marquese Chriss, Dragan Bender and Josh Jackson.

Because of that, it is likely just a matter of time before Phoenix either trades or buys out Monroe, allowing him to receive more playing opportunities elsewhere.

Mindaugas Kuzminskas

With Joakim Noah set to be activated, the New York Knicks are in search of ways to create a roster spot.

According to ESPN.com's Ian Begley, New York is shopping Lithuanian forward Mindaugas Kuzminskas to make some space.

The 28-year-old has appeared in just one game this season, but he was productive as a rookie in 2016-17 when given the opportunity.

Kuzminskas averaged 6.3 points per game in 68 appearances last season, and he could be a solid bench contributor for another team.

The 6'9" forward was a star in Lithuania's top professional league prior to signing with the Knicks, as he was a four-time All-Star, two-time champion and one-time Finals MVP.

He has also played well for the Lithuanian national team, winning EuroBasket silver medals in both 2013 and 2015.

Due to the Knicks' frontcourt depth and focus on using the likes of Tim Hardaway Jr., Doug McDermott and Lance Thomas at small forward, opportunities may be difficult to come by for Kuzminskas.

He clearly has some offensive ability to his credit, though, and a change of scenery may be what he needs to hit his stride in the NBA.