Brazilian F1 Grand Prix 2017 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

World champion Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets in the first free practice session ahead of the 2017 Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix on Friday as he set a time of one minute, 9.202 seconds at Interlagos in Sao Paulo.

His Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas was a close second just 0.127 seconds behind, while Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen was around half a second back in third.

FP1 Recap

Here is the classification from FP1, per Formula One's official Twitter account:

Max Verstappen was the first to set a time in Brazil, but despite immediately setting about improving on it, he was quickly surpassed by Bottas as he beat last year's pole time of 1:10.736 inside quarter of an hour.

Meanwhile, Brendon Hartley's session ended after just two laps due to problems with his Toro Rosso's power unit:

Sebastian Vettel exited the track soon after, though his Ferrari escaped without damage:

At the top of the standings, Hamilton set a track record of 1:09.672, and he set another after being briefly unseated by his team-mate Bottas.

The Englishman would remain there for the remainder of the session, though he did have a nervous moment around the hour-mark when Renault's Nico Hulkenberg drove up the inside of him and forced him on to the grass.

He may have already secured the drivers' title and Mercedes the constructors' championship, but if their showing in FP1 is anything to go by, Hamilton and Bottas will not be easing off for the final two races of the season.