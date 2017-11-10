'Anything Can Happen,' Says Thiago Alcantara on Potential Barcelona Return

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has not ruled out a return to Barcelona in the future and said the Catalan club "will always be my home."

He said he is happy at the Allianz Arena, but he does not know what will happen in the future, per El Club de la Mitjanit (via Sport): "Barcelona will always be my home and not just because I love the club, but the city too. I will always look there with affection. You never know if I return, because I am very happy at Bayern but football changes a lot, anything can happen."

Thiago, 26, left Barcelona for Bayern in 2013 having graduated from the Blaugrana's famous academy, and he won four La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League with the Spanish giants.

He has since won four Bundesliga titles with Bayern and, since his return from a lengthy injury in April 2015, he has been a crucial part of the first-team squad for the last three seasons.

A hugely accomplished central midfielder, Spain international Thiago is adept playing in both defensive or more advanced roles in the middle of the park.

He boasts fantastic ability on the ball, an enviable passing range and immaculate defensive technique.

Given Thiago first broke through at Barcelona, it would likely be little problem for him to slot back into the system were he ever to return to the Camp Nou.

And Barca would arguably benefit from bolstering their midfield options, as Andres Iniesta is nearing the end of his career and Andre Gomes continues to disappoint having signed for the Catalans in 2016.

However, Bayern would likely be loath to let Thiago go, and he still has a contract with the German giants to 2021.