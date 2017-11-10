Colombia Women's Team 'Furious' After Model Fronts Kit Unveiling

Bruno Zanardo/Getty Images

Adidas have angered the Colombia women's football team by using actress and former Miss Colombia Paulina Vega Dieppa to front the unveiling of their new kit.

The Independent's Jack de Menezes reported the women's team are "furious" with the German sportswear company, especially given the men's shirt reveal used star playmaker James Rodriguez as the kit model.

Colombia's women have enjoyed plenty of success in recent years, finishing as runners-up to Brazil at the Copa America Femenina twice in succession in 2010 and 2014 and reaching the last 16 of the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup before losing to eventual winners the United States.

Vanessa Cordoba, Las Cafeteras goalkeeper, outlined her grievances on social media and suggested star striker Catalina Usme as an ideal person to have fronted the campaign, per De Menezes:

"I have nothing against Adidas, and I acknowledge that football belongs to everyone, whether they play or not. I also appreciate that they gave the shirt to a successful and influential woman for advertising purposes.

"However, in terms of respect and merit, one of the players should have received it first. It's fine that they include celebrities to help promote football, I just don't agree that Paulina Vega should wear the shirt before, say, Catalina Usme."

Bayern Munich's Rodriguez was an obvious choice to front the men's campaign having starred for Colombia since the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where he won the Golden Boot.

Given the choice to use Rodriguez as a model for the men's kit, it is little surprise Adidas' decision to use Dieppa instead of one of the women's team has been met with dismay.