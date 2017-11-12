Who Do Manchester United Fans See as the Long-Term Successor to Jose Mourinho?November 12, 2017
When Jose Mourinho took over at Manchester United in May 2016, he did so on a tidal wave of optimism.
The story of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson years does not need repeating here, but a winner, a man whose players will run through brick walls for him and someone who had always seemed to have a glint in his eye around Old Trafford seemed the perfect person to right the giant listing ship.
And so far, for the most part, so good. He has won two major trophies and the Community Shield, got the team back into the UEFA Champions League and all but mathematically won their qualifying group in four games. A United side that had finished seventh, fourth and fifth in the three seasons that preceded his arrival are second in the Premier League table.
A sixth-placed finish last season was disappointing, but the UEFA Europa League trophy more than made up for it.
However, the wobble that has followed in the wake of the 0-0 draw at Anfield on October 14 has seen a surly Mourinho oversee defeats at Huddersfield and Chelsea as Manchester City have opened up a big gap at the top of the table.
Worse than that have been the stories—including one written by Duncan Castles, a man with good contacts in Mourinho's camp, for the Daily Record—that the manager could leave United over frustrations about the way the club does business.
Now, were he to do so, it could be argued he was deflecting attention from his own inability to compete with Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, but that is all speculative.
What is not speculative is that he will leave at some point, and history tells us it will not be that long before he does. While United fans fed up with the instability of recent years might hope rumours he is considering leaving this season are false, it is hard to hope he will stay much beyond the end of next season. Three and out is Jose's usual business model.
If history repeats, we are just about halfway through his likely tenure, and in order to get the succession planning right, it is sadly time to start thinking about it already. We asked United fans on Twitter which person they saw as the sensible heir to Mourinho's throne.
The results can be divided into four categories. The first was those people bemoaning the fact the question was being asked. There was something of a presumption that asking who should be next boss was advocating Mourinho's removal, which would be a faintly ridiculous position to hold at this point.
It was not championing for anything—rather it was asking the question about who should take over when he does leave, be that sooner or later.
John Murphy @JohnMurphy_Jr
@UtdRantcast Why is anyone even discussing Mourinho’s successor at this point in time? Embarrassing.2017-11-9 08:02:53
The second category was joke answers. This is inevitable on Twitter, and there were plenty of good ones, with West Ham United's newly appointed manager getting a mention or two:
Adam McKola @AdamMcKola
@UtdRantcast Sorry to say again, it's Moyesy!2017-11-8 22:27:53
Mason @MasonDuckett
@UtdRantcast David Brent??2017-11-8 22:49:10
Someone threw their hat into the ring, assuming their latest Football Manager save goes well. People lobbied for cloning technology to be put to work on Sir Alex Ferguson. There was, in general, a lot of banter:
Ben Hammond @REDinPA83
@UtdRantcast I just took over the team. I’ll get back to you. https://t.co/OcM1izyw9w2017-11-9 20:07:37
While much of this was funny, it was easy to wonder whether part of the reason for the instinct to joke about it is that it is quite a difficult question to answer.
The third group contained those who suggested an assortment of managers doing good work:
Danny @D3vilsFollowing
@UtdRantcast @mikewarburton Speaking as someone who rates Diego Simeone's Athletico Madrid very highly, his style would not go down well with United fans. He's actually more defensive than "the defensive Jose Mourinho". Sarri i'd love to see in charge at United, at least he beings a barca style of play 😂2017-11-9 09:01:53
Diego Simeone would seem an odd choice given his style of football. He has had phenomenal success at Atletico Madrid in the face of a duopoly that makes his achievements all the more remarkable. But a defence-first 4-4-2 would probably not go down well with the United faithful after the (justified) criticism Louis van Gaal received over his style of play and that Mourinho has received about his approach to big games.
Atif Khan @atif98khan
@UtdRantcast Leonardo Jardim. Monaco sells their star players every year yet they remain competitive in ligue 1 as well as CL. He'll take us to the next level.2017-11-9 14:47:56
Leonardo Jardim would represent a huge risk, though the job he has done at AS Monaco has been outstanding. The crowd-pleasing, Ligue 1-winning side he managed last season lost many vital components in summer 2017, particularly with the loan move of Kylian Mbappe to Paris Saint-Germain—a move that must surely have stuck in the manager's craw—but he has kept pace with PSG in the league.
Monaco are just four points off the side that took Mbappe from them and added Neymar to their already formidable attack. They are struggling a bit in the Champions League, but reaching last season's semi-final was still a seminal achievement. His lack of history at managing the game's biggest clubs would make his appointment a big risk.
Thomas Tuchel has a big reputation, but in truth it remains untested at the highest level. His interview would have to be very convincing.
Brian Roy @broy1709
@UtdRantcast Jokes aside I know I don't want Ancelotti. Think he's quite weak and would instill no discipline. Poch is fairly obvious- issue is he'll go to RM within a couple of years anyway. Last few years have been crap- should just gamble on a Silva or Tuchel. How much worse can it get?2017-11-9 10:59:06
Carlo Ancelotti has the qualification but would continue the cycle of short-term mega-coaches.
Back in September 2015, I wrote that Ryan Giggs should be given the job. It was obviously naive at the time and looks even more so now. In my defence, the logic was he would succeed directly from a successful Van Gaal in orderly fashion, with a squad he knew in a system that suited the players at his disposal. It would have been a gamble then. Now it would be the gamble to end all gambles.
Quachett @Quachett
@UtdRantcast Heart says Giggs, mind (under noted reservations) begrudgingly agrees. Mou doesn't do the Utd way, forcing him to do it results in what we saw on Sunday and Its not his fault. Giggs knows the utd way, but can he instil it in his players (the goes tht pesky mind again)?2017-11-8 22:51:38
The fourth, and by a good margin the largest, group comprised those who suggested the Premier League's most up-and-coming manager. In fairness, Mauricio Pochettino has probably crossed the line from up-and-coming to arrived, having taken Tottenham Hotspur to third- and second-placed finishes in the past couple of seasons.
Ryan Baldi @RyanBaldiFW
@UtdRantcast Pochettino is the obvious candidate. A young, hungry coach, constantly improving and with a distinct philosophy, way of playing and ability to improve players. If the man before him can leave a solid foundation - rather than scorched earth - Poch makes most sense2017-11-8 23:03:50
From a distance, Pochettino's most impressive achievement has been the consistent improvements he has made to the players at his disposal. The most frustrating thing about being a United fan in the post-Fergie era has been the sense the team is less than the sum of its parts, that good players are playing averagely well and average players are playing badly. Under Sir Alex, United had rough patches but could pretty much always be relied upon to play to the best of themselves.
Fills @whyfills
@UtdRantcast Pochettino, Ancelotti or Sarri. They're all pretty drcent. Poch and Sarri need a trophy to present as proof of the good work they've been doing. Ancelotti has his flaws, but he's defo a winner2017-11-9 12:45:06
Pochettino has done that with Spurs. Take a player like Christian Eriksen, who was considered a good prospect in his Ajax days but someone whom no truly elite club was prepared to gamble. Under his Argentinian manager's instructions, he has become one of the Premier League's most impressive No. 10s. Across defence, midfield and attack, almost the entire squad has thrived.
Peter Fairchild @pedro88852
@UtdRantcast In an ideal world where any candidate has to say yes...Pochettino by a distance2017-11-9 21:04:29
There are two major question marks over Pochettino's suitability. One is he has not won major silverware. That is a significant knock against him, but considering the circumstances of 21st-century Premier League football, it is hard to hold it too heavily against his achievements.
The domestic cup competitions are a distraction from the key priorities against which his job performance is judged. He could perhaps have done more when Leicester City won the league in 2015/16, but that was an incredibly strange season. And had any other team won the title, no one would hold Spurs' finish against Pochettino.
Arron Taylor @MRTayl0rT
@clifford0584 @UtdRantcast @RyanBaldiFW Put it in a nutshell. Fergusons will most likely never be replicated. Why would poch wanna leave spurs and try and outdo Ferguson’s records at united or he can stay at spurs and become his own sir Alex Ferguson there. I’d be staying at spurs. I’m a united fan too.2017-11-9 11:51:13
The second, and probably more pertinent, question that hangs over him is this: Would he come? While history tells us United are a much bigger club that Spurs, the balance of power is shifting. They are constructing a massive new stadium that will change the profile of the club significantly.
Tottenham's youth setup is superb, and Pochettino has a chance to build something special. Everyone has been assuming for a while that his team would eventually be picked apart, but that has not happened yet. And at Spurs, he has tremendous capital in the form of goodwill. He would have to build that from scratch at United.
He would likely be paid a good deal more by the Red Devils and might even have a bigger operating budget, but it is not the no-brainer many United fans seem to think it would be. Indeed, the conversation on Twitter featured a good deal of debate as to whether he would come.
Even asking this question is yet another moment in the post-Ferguson era when United fans have to deal with the harsh, painful realities of life without him. Just 18 months into a superstar manager's reign, to even be talking about future managers shows how much things have changed.
In many ways, the best outcome would be for Mourinho to defy expectation and stay at Old Trafford for the long haul. That always seemed like an outside bet, and nothing that has happened so far has changed that.