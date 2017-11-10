Chelsea's Alvaro Morata Says He Would Be Open to a Return to Real Madrid

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has revealed he would be open to a return to Real Madrid but said he left the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer in search of more game time.

The Spaniard insisted he did not want to leave Real but referenced his limited action in the knockout stages of last season's UEFA Champions League, when he played only 25 minutes, as one of the key reasons for his departure, per Cadena Ser's El Larguero show (via MailOnline's Harry Slavin):

"I felt important for Madrid, but I wanted to play in the knockout stages of the Champions League. I told the coach I wanted to play more, to say that I wanted to go is nonsense. The critics do not affect me. Of course, I would return to Real Madrid, but it's complicated."



Morata, 25, advanced to the senior side from the youth ranks at Real before joining Juventus in 2014. He then returned to the Bernabeu in June 2016 when the Madrid giants activated their €30 million buyback clause on the forward.

However, with competition from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, Morata was afforded only 14 starts by manager Zinedine Zidane as Real won La Liga last term.

He still managed an impressive 15 goals in the Spanish top flight, averaging a goal every 89 minutes, per WhoScored.com.

Chelsea signed him for £60 million in July, and he has started nine of the Blues' 11 league games so far this term, netting seven goals including the winner against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Morata is thriving as manager Antonio Conte's first-choice forward, and Ronaldo hinted recently that his absence at Real is at least partly responsible for Los Blancos' poor start to the new campaign, per Sport.

It is little surprise the Spain international would entertain returning to Real given he was born in Madrid and started his senior career at the club.

But Morata is also enjoying life at Stamford Bridge, and he offered an insight into his post-match routine in west London, per El Larguero (via Slavin): "There are times when the match ends and the road is closed and I walk. I change my clothes, I take off Chelsea kit because if not it's impossible, I put on a hat and go home. If we win the game I'll take a beer for the road."

