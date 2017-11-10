Las Vegas Marathon 2017: Route, Course Map, Times, Rock 'n' Roll Event Details

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Las Vegas is a city that never sleeps. It's also a place that hosts one of the country's signature marathons, part of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series.

This year marks 20 years of the Marathon Series, as runners from all over the country meet in Sin City for a race that shuts down the entire Las Vegas strip.

Here's an excerpt from the marathon's official website describing the backdrop of the race:

"As the only private event to shut down the famed Las Vegas Strip, this is a unique opportunity for marathoners of all backgrounds. With the race starting just as the sun is setting, the city comes to life with lights shining like you’ve never seen before. Even when the course moves off of the Strip, music and lights will keep you moving one foot in front of the other, all the way back to the finish line."

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

The 2017 Las Vegas Marathon takes place Sunday, November 12, from 4:30 to 10 p.m. For road closures during the race, check out the official list here. For the complete course map, you can view it here.

As one of the country's more popular tourist destinations, the city will be filled to the brim with runners, supporters and gamblers all looking to soak in the atmosphere. On a more serious note, however, security had been kicked up a notch for this year's race due to recent tragedies on the strip and is, in fact, Las Vegas' first major outdoor event since October's mass shooting, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Clark County Nevada's official Twitter account also provided some information for race participants to check out:



But rest assured, participants and race fans, as Las Vegas police Capt. Andy Walsh promises the safest conditions possible for runners with the best security detail they've had in the race's history, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“We took a good punch in the stomach, obviously. But we’re going to get back on our feet and show the world that Las Vegas is a safe place for people to live, work and visit.”

Race organizer Dan Cruz echoed those sentiments in the same story:

"No question this race in Las Vegas on the Strip in the aftermath of October’s tragedy will have the most intense protocols and procedures that we’ve experienced with the Rock ’n’ Roll Marathon Series ... Runners should expect an increase in security, both visible uniformed law enforcement officers as well as private security officers, but also know that many other safety measures are taking place behind the scenes."

Further information regarding the marathon and this weekend's slate of events can be found at RunRockNRoll.com.