Doug Baldwin, Bobby Wagner Rip Thursday Night Football After Win vs. Cardinals

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

A week after Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito called Thursday Night Football "completely unfair and bulls--t," members of the Seattle Seahawks ripped the NFL's scheduling practice.

In the aftermath of his team's 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium, Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin told reporters Thursday night games "should be illegal," according to the News Tribune's Gregg Bell.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner added he thinks asking players to compete on a four-day turnaround isn't practical because of the physical toll the game takes on their bodies:

Those comments come on the heels of a particularly tough night for the Seahawks on the injury front that saw cornerback Richard Sherman suffer a ruptured Achilles, according to NFL Network's Omar Ruiz.

Beyond Sherman, the Seahawks watched as C.J. Prosise (ankle), left tackle Duane Brown (ankle), defensive end Frank Clark (thigh), linebacker Michael Wilhoite (calf) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (hamstring) were all forced to leave the game and not return.

The Cardinals were also plagued by injuries.

After the loss, head coach Bruce Arians told reporters left tackle D.J. Humphries (knee), safety Tyvon Branch (knee) and tight end Ifeanyi Momah (ankle) could all be placed on injured reserve, according to Kyle Odegard of the team's official website.

Sherman, it should be noted, has long been a critic of Thursday night showdowns and went so far as to post a first-person piece for The Players' Tribune last December titled "Why I Hate Thursday Night Football" after he publicly called the games a "poopfest."

In the post, Sherman wrote, "Thursday Night Football is just another example of the NFL's hypocrisy: The league will continue a practice that diminishes the on-field product and endangers its players, but as long as the dollars keep rolling in, it couldn't care less."

Sherman added he thinks "this is what happens when you have people in suits who have never played the game at this level dictating the schedule."

Suffering from injuries at several key positions, the Seahawks will now attempt to regroup over the next 11 days as they eye their seventh win of the season Nov. 20 against the Atlanta Falcons.