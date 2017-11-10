Former Bears LB, Assistant Coach Joe Fortunato Dies at Age 87

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

Former Chicago Bears linebacker and assistant coach Joe Fortunato died Monday at the age of 87, per NFL.com.

The Bears shared a statement Thursday from team chairman George H. McCaskey:

"Joe Fortunato was not only a great player for the Chicago Bears, including being part of our 1963 championship at Wrigley Field, he was a key figure in one of the greatest linebacker trios in Bears history alongside Hall of Famer Bill George and Larry Morris. The Chicago Bears family extends our condolences to the Fortunato family on the passing of Joe."

The NFL.com story noted Fortunato played 12 seasons with the Bears and was a five-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro selection and a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 1950s.

According to Larry Mayer of the Bears' official website, Fortunato—who also served in the military—became the seventh person inducted into the Mississippi State football Ring of Honor earlier this year. He was an All-American during his collegiate career before joining the Bears.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune detailed Fortunato's life after his football career, noting he returned to Mississippi after serving as an assistant coach for the Bears for two seasons. He operated Big Joe Oil Company "and for decades worked to raise scholarship money for students."