WWE Survivor Series 2017: Updated Match Card, Bold Predictions for PPV

Sunday night in Houston will have a big fight feel as Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live go head-to-head in a battle for supremacy at WWE Survivor Series. The champions of each brand will face off as well as each brand putting their best forward in two team vs. team battles that could change the futures of everyone involved.

This is the Survivor Series 2017 card as of Monday morning:

Cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto

Intercontinental champion The Miz vs. United States champion Baron Corbin (Non-Title)

Raw tag team champions Sheamus and Cesaro vs. SmackDown tag team champions The Usos (Non-Title)

Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown women's champion Natalya (Non-Title)

Team Raw (Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks and TBD) vs. Team SmackDown (Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Naomi and Tamina) (Traditional Survivor Series Elimination)

Team Raw (Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor and Jason Jordan) vs. Team SmackDown (Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode and John Cena) (Traditional Survivor Series Elimination)

WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE champion AJ Styles

This card though has a chance to change significantly in the next few days. Bayley, Mickie James and Dana Brooke will face off in a triple threat on Raw to determine the final member of Team Raw. Meanwhile, on SmackDown, Baron Corbin will defend his US Championship against Sin Cara while Natalya defends her title against Charlotte Flair.

In just a couple of days, this card could look much different, but it is even more likely that WWE as a whole will look different by the end of Survivor Series on Sunday. It is a night that could be massively important to WWE with major potential results.

This means that Survivor Series is rife with prospective moments which sets up for many predictions that are both likely and unlikely but would certainly make a statement. These are five bold predictions for the card that are absolutely possible and would change the course of WWE going forward.