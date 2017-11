WWE Survivor Series 2017: Updated Match Card, Bold Predictions for PPV

2 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The Miz has been a heel for most of his career. While he has charisma rivaling many of the top stars in the business, he's rarely been able to channel it into a face role. He is so easy to hate, one of those guys born to play the heel. However, recent stories with Miz point to a potential change in status.

As he has approached his match with Baron Corbin at Survivor Series, Miz has entirely played the face when addressing the United States champion. In their match, he will certainly be the babyface in peril next to the imposing strength and power of Corbin. This does not mean he would stay in the face role going forward.

Unless that is exactly where WWE is planning to go with the champion. In the last few months, Miz has increasingly shown signs of being an honest performer just looking for respect. Despite clearly not seeing The Miztourage as true help, he has shown signs that he cares about them and wants to help them. He's also got a baby on the way who he'll want to look up to him.

With the potential change in Kurt Angle's role after this event with Stephanie McMahon taking power back, Miz would need to be the face to continue to stay in conflict with the lead authority figure. Fans should quickly take to Miz as they still take to his catchphrases even as they boo him.

Miz was not successful in his first run as a face, but he will get a real chance to succeed on Raw if he turns now. He is good enough to make it work, and WWE could use the new face especially with another heel potentially about to emerge.