Larry Fitzgerald, Jimmy Graham, More Fantasy Reaction from Seahawks vs Cardinals

As has generally been the case this season, Thursday Night Football was an erratic, largely sloppy affair devoid of electric offense in the Seattle Seahawks' 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium.

In total, there were four touchdowns scored—two by Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham—which left owners of other key offensive talents on both sides in something of an early hole to start Week 10.

Below, we'll break down a pair of the evening's top performers as well as a handful of players who struggled to produce.

Larry Fitzgerald

Larry Fitzgerald was Arizona QB Drew Stanton's preferred target in Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers, and that trend held steady Thursday night.

Although Stanton underwhelmed by completing 24 of 47 passes for 273 yards and one touchdown, he peppered Fitzgerald with a team-high 14 targets. The veteran receiver nabbed 10 catches for a game-high 113 yards.



Fitzgerald has topped the century mark three times this season and has posted 15 receptions for 183 yards since Stanton took over as the full-time starter in Week 9.

Fantasy Guru's Graham Barfield provided additional context:

That's good news for PPR owners, as ESPN.com's Tristan H. Cockcroft noted:

The issue for owners in standard formats is Fitzgerald is still sitting on three touchdowns this season and hasn't hit paydirt since Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And with Stanton under center, that may not change anytime soon.

Even so, Fitzgerald looks the part of a steady WR2 in standard formats who will flirt with WR1 status in PPR leagues so long as Stanton continues to hit him with a steady diet of targets.

Jimmy Graham

Graham was Thursday's fantasy standout, and it wasn't close.

While he parlayed a team-high nine targets into just six catches for 27 yards, Graham added a pair of short-yardage, jump-ball, red-zone scores to his ledger.

Graham has now piled up six touchdowns in his last five games after he went scoreless over the season's first four contests.

Barfield noted the Seahawks have made a concerted effort of late to look for Graham as a primary option inside the 20-yard line:

Big yardage totals continue to elude Graham—he's been held under 60 in five straight games—but so long as the Seahawks target him in scoring range, he'll be an every-week TE1 lock.

Run Game Struggles

It wasn't a pretty night on the ground for either team.

When it came to Seattle, starter Thomas Rawls mustered 10 carries for 27 yards after he drew the start with Eddie Lacy (groin) out. Rawls also managed two receptions for 12 yards.

Needless to say, those aren't the kind of numbers owners who took a shot on Rawls were looking for.

The same could be said of fantasy players who were looking for Adrian Peterson to follow up his 37-carry, 159-yard showing against San Francisco with another dazzling display.

Matched up against stacked boxes, according to ESPN.com's Matt Bowen, Peterson rushed 21 times for 29 yards with a fumble:

As if that wasn't bad enough, a garbage-time goal-line score that figured to be teed up for Peterson was vultured by Andre Ellington, who finished with five total touches for 30 yards.

Cockcroft put Peterson's poor showing into perspective:

The issue for the Cardinals is opposing defenses are likely to continue stacking the box so long as Stanton is starting, since he hasn't flashed an ability to consistently stretch the field.

The volume should continue to be there for Peterson, but considering he's failed to top 30 rushing yards in two of his last three outings, he's starting to look like a touchdown-dependent RB2 at best.