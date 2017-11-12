Biggest Stories and Best Highlights from NFL Week 10

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The second half of the NFL season kicked off Thursday night, as the Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 22-16 in a battle between two teams fighting to stay in the playoff race.

More contests of a similar nature will take place Sunday, and it's crunch time for teams teetering on the postseason brink.

Here's a look at the biggest stories for Week 10.

Injury Report

New Orleans Saints backup running back Daniel Lasco had to be taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering a hard hit to his head on a special teams tackle against the Buffalo Bills.

Thankfully, Saints RB Daniel Lasco raised his hand up for a slight wave after being strapped down and lifted into the ambulance on the field. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) November 12, 2017 ">Mike Triplett of ESPN noted that Lasco waved as he left the field.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was carted off the field with a knee injury, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

The Packers announced Jones would not return.

Plays of the Day

Washington Redskins wide receiver Maurice Harris used just one arm to haul in a 36-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to give his team an early 6-0 lead over the Minnesota Vikings:

Cincinnati Bengals Linebacker Vontaze Burfict Ejected

In the second quarter of his game against the Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was ejected after making contact with an official following a Marcus Mariota run to the one-yard line.

Burfict had also received an unnecessary roughness penalty two plays prior.

Still To Come

The 5-3 Dallas Cowboys will be without running back Ezekiel Elliott—who is serving the first game of a suspension that will last through a Week 15 tilt with the Oakland Raiders—in a road matchup with the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons.

The 6-2 Los Angeles Rams, who have scored 32.9 points per game (first in the NFL) after managing just 14 last year (worst in the NFL), will host the 3-5 Houston Texans, who sorely miss injured rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson.

A battle of two proud franchises with nine combined Super Bowls will occur in the Bay Area, but this year, the New York Giants (1-7) and San Francisco 49ers (0-9) are two of the worst teams in the league.

The New England Patriots will travel to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football in a rematch of the 2015 AFC Championship Game. The Pats are 6-2 and vying for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, while the 3-5 Broncos are in the midst of a four-game losing streak.