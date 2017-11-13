What Will the Dallas Cowboys Look Like in 3 Years?

2 of 7

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Ezekiel Elliott's future in 2020 may be the hardest to predict of anyone on the team. Heading into the 2020 season, Elliott will have turned 25-years old and theoretically should be still in the prime of his career. With Dak Prescott hopefully growing as a passer and as the Cowboys continue to build on their offensive line, Elliott should still be set up well in three seasons.

However, there are a few different reasons to believe that Elliott won't be as big of a factor in 2020 as he has been over the last two seasons. Ther first being the obvious; legal issues. Whether the suspension was justified or not, the fact is that Elliott has already been suspended once by the league for six games. According to the original suspension handed down by the NFL, "another violation" could lead to a potential banishment.

While it's certainly not fair to assume that Elliott will get himself into trouble over the next few years, he has a target on his back from the NFL. One misstep of any fashion by Elliott could mean that his time in Dallas could quickly come to an end. But as he matures, one would assume the likelihood that any other sort of misconduct would decrease.

Another possible concern with Elliott is his workload. When he is on the field, the Cowboys aren't afraid to use him. In the 22 career games he has played in the NFL, Elliott has averaged over 24 touches per game. If he continues to get that big of a workload over the next few seasons, he might be too worn down by the 2020 season. That could lead to the Cowboys potentially declining to sign him to a long-term contract, given the amount of "miles" on his body.

Elliott's future with the Cowboys in the 2020 season and beyond are murkier than some of the others on this list, but you can bet that he's still a big part of the team's future plans. But how long he lasts in Dallas is anyone's guess.