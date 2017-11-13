What Will the Dallas Cowboys Look Like in 3 Years?November 13, 2017
Despite the team's 5-4 start to the 2017 season, the Dallas Cowboys have positioned themselves well for not only the present but also for the future. While this season hasn't been nearly as exciting or successful as last year was, the Cowboys are trying to build a team that can be a perineal powerhouse.
For the most part, the Cowboys are a young team with a lot of their youth in the most important positions. But which players will be around in three years? Who will be hitting their peak during the 2020 season? Will Dallas be a Super Bowl contender by then or just another solid team in the NFC?
With seven games left to go in the season, it's time to look forward and predict where the Cowboys could be three years from now.
Dak Prescott
In the year 2020, Dak Prescott will be just 27-years old and will be just starting to enter the peak of his NFL career. While Prescott is a "dual-threat" quarterback, he is as capable of winning from the pocket as any other quarterback in the NFL. His size and athleticism allow him to make plays in the run game, but he's far more of a pocket passer than he is a runner.
The hope is that in a few years, Prescott's accuracy and anticipation will only improve. And while he's been incredibly accurate and poised in his first two years in the NFL, he should only grow with more experience. No matter what the rest of the roster looks like in three years, Prescott is going to allow this team to stay competitive.
However, the degree in which he develops over the next few seasons will likely determine how competitive the Cowboys are. The Cowboys will do everything in their power to help Prescott succeed, but as long as he keeps playing on this level, Dallas will have one of the best quarterback situations in the entire league.
It's also worth mentioning that the Cowboys are developing backup quarterback Cooper Rush behind Prescott in case something catastrophic were to happen to their starter. Rush probably won't ever develop into an NFL starter, but it's nice to see the team have a young quarterback in their stable. It seems like the Cowboys are determined not to have poor quarterback play from their backup again.
Ezekiel Elliott
Ezekiel Elliott's future in 2020 may be the hardest to predict of anyone on the team. Heading into the 2020 season, Elliott will have turned 25-years old and theoretically should be still in the prime of his career. With Dak Prescott hopefully growing as a passer and as the Cowboys continue to build on their offensive line, Elliott should still be set up well in three seasons.
However, there are a few different reasons to believe that Elliott won't be as big of a factor in 2020 as he has been over the last two seasons. Ther first being the obvious; legal issues. Whether the suspension was justified or not, the fact is that Elliott has already been suspended once by the league for six games. According to the original suspension handed down by the NFL, "another violation" could lead to a potential banishment.
While it's certainly not fair to assume that Elliott will get himself into trouble over the next few years, he has a target on his back from the NFL. One misstep of any fashion by Elliott could mean that his time in Dallas could quickly come to an end. But as he matures, one would assume the likelihood that any other sort of misconduct would decrease.
Another possible concern with Elliott is his workload. When he is on the field, the Cowboys aren't afraid to use him. In the 22 career games he has played in the NFL, Elliott has averaged over 24 touches per game. If he continues to get that big of a workload over the next few seasons, he might be too worn down by the 2020 season. That could lead to the Cowboys potentially declining to sign him to a long-term contract, given the amount of "miles" on his body.
Elliott's future with the Cowboys in the 2020 season and beyond are murkier than some of the others on this list, but you can bet that he's still a big part of the team's future plans. But how long he lasts in Dallas is anyone's guess.
Wide Receivers
Of all the positional groups, the wide receiver unit might be the one with the most uncertainty heading into the future. For the most part, it's a veteran group in which the team's top-four receivers are on their second contracts and is one of the more expensive wide receiver units in the entire NFL.
Let's start with Dez Bryant. Bryant just turned 29-years old this month and it's becoming quite clear that injuries are beginning to catch up with him. His current contract runs out at the end of the 2019 season per Spotrac, but it's likely that the team will eventually extend him for a few years to lower his cap number.
In Bryant's second half of his career, the Cowboys could opt to use him more in the slot as his athleticism diminishes. Bryant's body control and route running are still strengths of his game and should continue to allow him to win as he enters the twilight of his career. He could make the transition to the slot in a similar way like Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals. Of all the receivers on the roster, he's the most likely to stick in three years.
Terrance Williams is signed through the 2020 season, but he will be 32-years by the start of that season. With his limited skill set and somewhat high cap number (due $5.25 million in 2020, per Spotrac), it's hard to imagine Dallas holding onto Williams for that long.
Cole Beasley's contract is up after the 2018 season and it's hard to imagine Dallas paying significant money to him with Ryan Switzer on the roster. Switzer and Noah Brown could still be around by 2020, but the Cowboys will need to infuse young talent into this positional group in the next few seasons. This unit will likely feature a lot of new faces by the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
Jason Witten
While Jason Witten is signed through the 2021 season, it's hard to envision that he will be around until then. Witten has been a staple of the Cowboys' offense for years, but during the 2020 season, Witten will be 38-years old. At that stage of his career, there is just no way the team can rely on him to be their No.1 tight end game in and game out.
If Witten does stick around, the Cowboys could limit his snaps and just use him on high-leverage plays, similar to what the Los Angeles Chargers have done with Antonio Gates. He could still be an asset in the red zone and on the third down, but his days of playing every single offensive snap are quickly fading.
But if Witten decides to hang his cleats up and retire, he will be a sure-fire Hall of Famer once he's eligible. However, that would create a significant hole in the Cowboys' offense if he were to leave anytime soon. Ideally, Rico Gathers would be the team's starter at tight end as he has the highest ceiling of anyone on the roster. But the safest bet would be that Dallas drafts a player high in the next few years to groom in order to take over the spot of the every-down tight end.
Witten has been one of the greatest Cowboys of all-time and will be sorely missed when he retires. However, don't be surprised if Witten is still converting pivotal third downs three years from now. At this point in his career, it's best to stop doubting him.
Offensive Line
Outside of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, one of the biggest reasons for optimism for the Cowboys in the future is the play of their offensive line. When healthy, the Cowboys have one of the most dominant offensive lines in the entire league. But as you saw on Sunday, health will determine the Cowboys' success over the next several seasons. Without Tyron Smith, the entire team's ceiling takes a massive.
But what makes this unit special is that they are young and they all will be sticking around in Dallas for the foreseeable future. All-Pros Smith and Travis Fredrick are both signed through the 2023 season and right tackle La'el Collins recently signed an extension that will keep him in Dallas at least through the 2019 season, per Spotrac. Guard Zack Martin is the only one that needs a contract extension, but he is signed through 2018 and wants to remain in Dallas. They will likely get a deal done sooner, rather than later.
By 2020, all of their offensive linemen (except for whoever they decide to play at left guard) will still be under the age of 30 when they start the season. Smith, Frederick, Martin, and Collins should all still be at the peak of their careers as offensive linemen can play at a high level well into their 30s.
There is a small chance that Dallas will decide to move on from one of the four stars before that season, but the team knows that their offensive line is what sets them apart from the rest of the NFL. Assuming no major injuries happen in the next few years, this should continue to be one of the most dominant positional groups in the NFL.
Defense
In one offseason, the Cowboys have managed to completely rebuild their defense. In 2016, the Cowboys had one of the better defenses in the NFL, but they employed a lot of older players, especially in their secondary. But in 2017, the Cowboys are featuring a defensive backfield with three rookies and one second-year player playing predominant roles. Even starter Byron Jones is just 25-years old.
Because of their youth on the defensive line (DeMarcus Lawrence, David Irving, and Maliek Collins are all 25-years old or younger) and the depth in the secondary, the Cowboys' defense should only improve in the upcoming years. The only notable player on defense that might stick around for rebuild is Sean Lee, who turned 31 last July. It's just hard to imagine that he's still going to be a big part of the defense in his mid-30s.
Most of the Cowboys' key defenders are young and there are a handful of guys who are buried on the depth chart (Taco Charlton, Jaylon Smith and potentially Randy Gregory) that will figure into the team's future plans as well. As long as the Cowboys can continue to stick with continuity with their coaching staff and scheme, the team should be able to continue their rebuild of their defense.
Dallas currently has a young defense that is taking its lumps this season, but in the next few seasons, that could drastically change. While the week to week results don't always look special, this unit should be significantly better in a few years. Don't give up on them just yet.
Jason Garrett
Whether Jason Garrett remains the Cowboys' head coach will likely depend on how the team finishes the 2017 season. In his eight years as the head coach in Dallas, Garrett has a record of 63-50. While on the surface that looks good, one of the problems that Garrett has is that his team’s see-saw too often. In 2014, the team went 12-4 and then went on to finish 4-12 the following season. In 2016, the Cowboys had just three losses, but they’ve already eclipsed that total in 2017.
If the Cowboys fail to make the playoffs this season or if they don’t have any playoff success in the next few seasons, it’s not hard to envision a scenario in which Jerry Jones would be willing to make a change if the right coach was available.
However, the safest bet is that Garrett will still be the team’s head coach as the Cowboys want to establish continuity within their organization. The Cowboys will go as far as Garrett takes them. But, unfortunately for Cowboys fans, that likely means there will be a lot of variance from year to year in terms of the team’s record. Garrett isn’t the best coach in the world, but he isn’t the worst either. He’s just stuck right in the middle.