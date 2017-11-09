    Vince Carter Says He Hopes Raptors Retire His Jersey

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2017

    PHILADELPHIA - FEBRUARY 3: Vince Carter #15 of the Toronto Raptors smiles as he looks on during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wachovia Center on February 3, 2004 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Raptors won 93-80. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

    Sacramento Kings swingman Vince Carter, 40, is busy in his 20th season in the NBA on his seventh different team, but he is still remembered for his time with the Toronto Raptors in the early portion of his career. 

    He expressed his desire for the first NBA franchise he ever knew to honor those memories by one day retiring his jersey in a Thursday diary entry he wrote for Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

    Of course, I'd like for [the Raptors] to retire my jersey. You'd always like your jersey retired. That is where it's started. There have been talks about it. People talk about it, and I'm very thankful for it. But for me, I try my best not to think about it because I am still of service in this league. At the end of the day, every player's end result is to see their jersey hanging in the rafters somewhere. That is where it started. Hopefully I will get that opportunity."

                 

