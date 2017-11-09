Vince Carter Says He Hopes Raptors Retire His Jersey

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings swingman Vince Carter, 40, is busy in his 20th season in the NBA on his seventh different team, but he is still remembered for his time with the Toronto Raptors in the early portion of his career.

He expressed his desire for the first NBA franchise he ever knew to honor those memories by one day retiring his jersey in a Thursday diary entry he wrote for Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

“Of course, I'd like for [the Raptors] to retire my jersey. You'd always like your jersey retired. That is where it's started. There have been talks about it. People talk about it, and I'm very thankful for it. But for me, I try my best not to think about it because I am still of service in this league. At the end of the day, every player's end result is to see their jersey hanging in the rafters somewhere. That is where it started. Hopefully I will get that opportunity."

