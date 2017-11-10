Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The NFL superstars are out to play in Week 10.

This hasn't always been the case, not when guys like Kareem Hunt and Deshaun Watson have scored well on the way to ranking among the top names in fantasy football so far.

But Week 10 started with a bang Thursday, as Larry Fitzgerald, Jimmy Graham and Russell Wilson put up big games in a divisional showdown. If fantasy owners are lucky, it's a sign of things to come for what looks like another tough segment of schedule.

To help owners prepare, here's a look at matchup rankings at each position.

Week 10 Schedule

Cincinnati at Tennessee

Cleveland at Detroit

Green Bay at Chicago

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville

Minnesota at Washington

New Orleans at Buffalo

N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis

Houston at L.A. Rams

Dallas at Atlanta

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco

New England at Denver

Miami at Carolina

Quarterbacks

Player Projected Points Matthew Stafford 20 Ben Roethlisberger 20 Jared Goff 19 Cam Newton 18 Matt Ryan 17 Tom Brady 16 Dak Prescott 16 Drew Brees 15 Josh McCown 15 Tyrod Taylor 14 Marcus Mariota 14 Kirk Cousins 13 Andy Dalton 12 Ryan Fitzpatrick 12 Blake Bortles 11 Author's projections. *If he plays.

It's hard to avoid gushing about Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford this week.

The veteran has come alive in recent weeks, scoring at least 17.88 points in three matchups in a row, capped by his second foray over the 20-point mark.

Normally regression comes into the conversation, but not when the next matchup is a date against the Cleveland Browns, a team allowing the ninth-most points to opposing quarterbacks on average. At home, Stafford should feast.

Speaking of feasting, we haven't seen Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger do that for most of the season considering he hasn't hit the 20-point mark all year.

Big Ben has three double-digit outings in a row, though, with a good matchup perhaps ready to push him over. This week looks like the week, too, thanks to a game against the reeling Indianapolis Colts—the team allowing the 10th-most points to signal-callers, including 25.08 to DeShone Kizer.

Running Backs

Player Projected Points Le'Veon Bell 20 Jordan Howard 20 Leonard Fournette 19 Mark Ingram 18 Todd Gurley 17 Alvin Kamara 17 LeSean McCoy 16 Carlos Hyde 15 Devonta Freeman 14 Melvin Gordon 13 Lamar Miller 12 Joe Mixon 12 Jerick McKinnon 11 Marlon Mack 11 Orleans Darkwa 11 Christian McCaffrey 11 Doug Martin 11 Chris Thompson 11 DeMarco Murray 10 Ameer Abdullah 10 Matt Forte* 10 Tevin Coleman 10 Aaron Jones 8 Isaiah Crowell 8 Bilal Powell 8 Author's projections. *If he plays.

It's all about rising stars at running back.

Last year's breakout rookie, Jordan Howard, is set to put his team on his back against the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. Not only did those Packers produce one of his double-digit outings already, they're allowing the fourth-most points to opposing backs this year.

On paper, Howard should have an even better showing against the Packers this time out as he can dominate the game sans Aaron Rodgers.

Leonard Fournette, one of this year's breakout rookies, figures to have a big day as well. After missing last week for disciplinary reasons, the Jacksonville Jaguars lead back rolls right into a game against a Los Angeles Chargers defense allowing the eighth-most points to backs.

Considering Fournette has hit double digits every week so far and even surpassed the 30-point mark, it wouldn't come as a shock to see him lead all scorers at the position.

Wide Receivers

Player Projected Points Antonio Brown 17 Julio Jones* 17 A.J. Green 16 Brandin Cooks 16 DeAndre Hopkins 15 Demaryius Thomas 14 Jarvis Landry 14 Michael Thomas* 14 T.Y. Hilton* 13 Golden Tate 13 Adam Thielen 12 Stefon Diggs 12 Devin Funchess 12 Robby Anderson 11 Marvin Jones 11 Dez Bryant 11 Sterling Shepard 11 Devante Parker 11 JuJu Smith-Schuster 11 DeSean Jackson 10 Robert Woods 10 Keenan Allen 10 Emmanuel Sanders 9 Mohamed Sanu 8 Ted Ginn 8 Jordy Nelson 8 Cooper Kupp 8 Rishard Matthews 7 Sammy Watkins 7 Corey Davis 7 Author's projections. *If he plays.

Don't shy away from A.J. Green now.

The Cincinnati Bengals' lead wideout escaped a suspension after a fight in Week 9 and is frustrated with his offense. When this has happened in the past, the offense has fed him target after target for a game.

The catch here? The Tennessee Titans don't really have anyone who can run with Green, something reflected on the depth chart and by the fact they allow the 11th-most points to the position. Expect a huge bounce-back game for a guy who hasn't scored double digits since Week 5.

Speaking of bounce-back games, the Denver Broncos could get one from Demaryius Thomas in Week 10 thanks to a game against the New England Patriots.

Thomas has had problems this year in large part thanks to quarterback play. But he's coming off his best-scoring game of the year on 12 targets, and a Patriots defense allowing the second-most points to wideouts has a way of nullifying quarterback issues.

Still the top target, Thomas could have a comeback week no matter who lines up under center.

Tight Ends

Player Projected Points Rob Gronkowski 11 Evan Engram 10 Cameron Brate 10 Kyle Rudolph 9 Hunter Henry 9 Julius Thomas 9 Austin Seferian-Jenkins 8 Jack Doyle 8 Charles Clay* 7 Delanie Walker* 7 Jason Witten 7 Austin Hooper 7 Vernon Davis 7 Eric Ebron 6 Jordan Reed* 6 Author's projections. *If he plays.

Sometimes the matchup can deceive.

Such is the case with New York Giants tight end Evan Engram this week, who heads into a game against a San Francisco 49ers defense allowing the fifth-fewest points to tight ends.

But those 49ers have allowed at least 8.3 points three games in a row to the spot. The overall numbers are skewed thanks to playing Jermaine Gresham twice, as well as Luke Wilson, Derek Carrier, Brandon Williams and Vernon Davis. Engram, on the other hand, has 12 or more points in three games and counting, making this an easy call.

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Elsewhere, things are exactly as they seem, as Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate heads into a game against a New York Jets defense allowing the fifth-most points to tight ends.

Brate has at least six points in six games this year, including six of his last seven. The emergence of rookie O.J. Howard hasn't fully happened yet, so owners should be all over Brate while it's still a viable option.

Defense/Special Teams

Unit Projected Points Jacksonville Jaguars 10 Pittsburgh Steelers 10 Detroit Lions 9 Los Angeles Rams 9 Minnesota Vikings 8 New York Jets 7 Carolina Panthers 7 New England Patriots 7 Tennessee Titans 6 Chicago Bears 6 Author's projections

It's getting boring spotlighting the Jaguars on a weekly basis, so let's have a chat about the Pittsburgh Steelers.

These Steelers have 26 sacks with seven interceptions and forced fumbles heading into a game against the struggling Colts, the team that happens to cough up the most points to opposing defenses on average.

The Colts have a turnover-prone offense that has produced six double-digit performances by defenses this year, as well as three trips to 20 points or higher.

Maybe the Steelers don't hit the 20-point mark, but they're a lock to be one of the top-scoring units.

Kickers

Player Projected Points Greg Zuerlein 11 Stephen Gostkowski 10 Matt Prater 9 Chris Boswell 9 Matt Bryant 8 Graham Gano 7 Ryan Succop 7 Will Lutz 7 Mike Nugent 6 Kai Forbath 6 Author's projections.

Kicker is generally a boring, predictable position, so excuse the fact this week keeps chugging right along like so with Stephen Gostkowski of the Patriots.

Gostkowski has put up double-digit outings five times this year, including twice in a row. He also has nine or more points in six games.

Both marks figure to keep rolling right along thanks to a Week 10 game against the Denver Broncos, a team allowing the fifth-most points to kickers. Since Week 3, these Broncos have allowed 19, 14, 21 and 10 points to kickers.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.