    Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love

    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistNovember 10, 2017

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) gets set to run a play against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
    Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

    The NFL superstars are out to play in Week 10. 

    This hasn't always been the case, not when guys like Kareem Hunt and Deshaun Watson have scored well on the way to ranking among the top names in fantasy football so far. 

    But Week 10 started with a bang Thursday, as Larry Fitzgerald, Jimmy Graham and Russell Wilson put up big games in a divisional showdown. If fantasy owners are lucky, it's a sign of things to come for what looks like another tough segment of schedule. 

    To help owners prepare, here's a look at matchup rankings at each position. 

              

    Week 10 Schedule

    Cincinnati at Tennessee 

    Cleveland at Detroit 

    Green Bay at Chicago

    L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville

    Minnesota at Washington 

    New Orleans  at Buffalo

    N.Y. Jets  at Tampa Bay

    Pittsburgh at Indianapolis 

    Houston at L.A. Rams

    Dallas at Atlanta 

    N.Y. Giants at San Francisco 

    New England  at Denver 

    Miami at Carolina

         

    Quarterbacks

    PlayerProjected Points
    Matthew Stafford20
    Ben Roethlisberger20
    Jared Goff19
    Cam Newton18
    Matt Ryan17
    Tom Brady16
    Dak Prescott16
    Drew Brees15
    Josh McCown15
    Tyrod Taylor14
    Marcus Mariota14
    Kirk Cousins13
    Andy Dalton12
    Ryan Fitzpatrick12
    Blake Bortles11
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    It's hard to avoid gushing about Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford this week. 

    The veteran has come alive in recent weeks, scoring at least 17.88 points in three matchups in a row, capped by his second foray over the 20-point mark. 

    Normally regression comes into the conversation, but not when the next matchup is a date against the Cleveland Browns, a team allowing the ninth-most points to opposing quarterbacks on average. At home, Stafford should feast. 

    Right Arrow Icon

    Speaking of feasting, we haven't seen Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger do that for most of the season considering he hasn't hit the 20-point mark all year. 

    Big Ben has three double-digit outings in a row, though, with a good matchup perhaps ready to push him over. This week looks like the week, too, thanks to a game against the reeling Indianapolis Colts—the team allowing the 10th-most points to signal-callers, including 25.08 to DeShone Kizer.

              

    Running Backs

    PlayerProjected Points
    Le'Veon Bell20
    Jordan Howard20
    Leonard Fournette19
    Mark Ingram18
    Todd Gurley17
    Alvin Kamara17
    LeSean McCoy16
    Carlos Hyde15
    Devonta Freeman14
    Melvin Gordon13
    Lamar Miller12
    Joe Mixon12
    Jerick McKinnon11
    Marlon Mack11
    Orleans Darkwa11
    Christian McCaffrey11
    Doug Martin11
    Chris Thompson11
    DeMarco Murray10
    Ameer Abdullah10
    Matt Forte*10
    Tevin Coleman10
    Aaron Jones8
    Isaiah Crowell8
    Bilal Powell8
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    It's all about rising stars at running back. 

    Last year's breakout rookie, Jordan Howard, is set to put his team on his back against the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. Not only did those Packers produce one of his double-digit outings already, they're allowing the fourth-most points to opposing backs this year. 

    On paper, Howard should have an even better showing against the Packers this time out as he can dominate the game sans Aaron Rodgers

    Leonard Fournette, one of this year's breakout rookies, figures to have a big day as well. After missing last week for disciplinary reasons, the Jacksonville Jaguars lead back rolls right into a game against a Los Angeles Chargers defense allowing the eighth-most points to backs. 

    Considering Fournette has hit double digits every week so far and even surpassed the 30-point mark, it wouldn't come as a shock to see him lead all scorers at the position. 

                 

    Wide Receivers

    PlayerProjected Points
    Antonio Brown17
    Julio Jones*17
    A.J. Green16
    Brandin Cooks16
    DeAndre Hopkins15
    Demaryius Thomas14
    Jarvis Landry14
    Michael Thomas*14
    T.Y. Hilton*13
    Golden Tate13
    Adam Thielen12
    Stefon Diggs12
    Devin Funchess12
    Robby Anderson11
    Marvin Jones11
    Dez Bryant11
    Sterling Shepard11
    Devante Parker11
    JuJu Smith-Schuster11
    DeSean Jackson10
    Robert Woods10
    Keenan Allen10
    Emmanuel Sanders9
    Mohamed Sanu8
    Ted Ginn8
    Jordy Nelson8
    Cooper Kupp8
    Rishard Matthews7
    Sammy Watkins7
    Corey Davis 7
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    Don't shy away from A.J. Green now. 

    The Cincinnati Bengals' lead wideout escaped a suspension after a fight in Week 9 and is frustrated with his offense. When this has happened in the past, the offense has fed him target after target for a game. 

    The catch here? The Tennessee Titans don't really have anyone who can run with Green, something reflected on the depth chart and by the fact they allow the 11th-most points to the position. Expect a huge bounce-back game for a guy who hasn't scored double digits since Week 5. 

    Speaking of bounce-back games, the Denver Broncos could get one from Demaryius Thomas in Week 10 thanks to a game against the New England Patriots. 

    Thomas has had problems this year in large part thanks to quarterback play. But he's coming off his best-scoring game of the year on 12 targets, and a Patriots defense allowing the second-most points to wideouts has a way of nullifying quarterback issues. 

    Still the top target, Thomas could have a comeback week no matter who lines up under center. 

          

    Tight Ends

    PlayerProjected Points
    Rob Gronkowski11
    Evan Engram10
    Cameron Brate10
    Kyle Rudolph9
    Hunter Henry9
    Julius Thomas9
    Austin Seferian-Jenkins8
    Jack Doyle8
    Charles Clay*7
    Delanie Walker*7
    Jason Witten7
    Austin Hooper7
    Vernon Davis7
    Eric Ebron6
    Jordan Reed*6
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    Sometimes the matchup can deceive. 

    Such is the case with New York Giants tight end Evan Engram this week, who heads into a game against a San Francisco 49ers defense allowing the fifth-fewest points to tight ends. 

    But those 49ers have allowed at least 8.3 points three games in a row to the spot. The overall numbers are skewed thanks to playing Jermaine Gresham twice, as well as Luke Wilson, Derek Carrier, Brandon Williams and Vernon Davis. Engram, on the other hand, has 12 or more points in three games and counting, making this an easy call. 

    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    Elsewhere, things are exactly as they seem, as Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate heads into a game against a New York Jets defense allowing the fifth-most points to tight ends. 

    Brate has at least six points in six games this year, including six of his last seven. The emergence of rookie O.J. Howard hasn't fully happened yet, so owners should be all over Brate while it's still a viable option. 

            

    Defense/Special Teams

    UnitProjected Points
    Jacksonville Jaguars10
    Pittsburgh Steelers10
    Detroit Lions9
    Los Angeles Rams9
    Minnesota Vikings8
    New York Jets 7
    Carolina Panthers7
    New England Patriots7
    Tennessee Titans6
    Chicago Bears6
    Author's projections

    It's getting boring spotlighting the Jaguars on a weekly basis, so let's have a chat about the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

    These Steelers have 26 sacks with seven interceptions and forced fumbles heading into a game against the struggling Colts, the team that happens to cough up the most points to opposing defenses on average. 

    The Colts have a turnover-prone offense that has produced six double-digit performances by defenses this year, as well as three trips to 20 points or higher. 

    Maybe the Steelers don't hit the 20-point mark, but they're a lock to be one of the top-scoring units. 

            

    Kickers

    PlayerProjected Points
    Greg Zuerlein11
    Stephen Gostkowski10
    Matt Prater9
    Chris Boswell9
    Matt Bryant8
    Graham Gano7
    Ryan Succop7
    Will Lutz7
    Mike Nugent6
    Kai Forbath6
    Author's projections.

    Kicker is generally a boring, predictable position, so excuse the fact this week keeps chugging right along like so with Stephen Gostkowski of the Patriots. 

    Gostkowski has put up double-digit outings five times this year, including twice in a row. He also has nine or more points in six games. 

    Both marks figure to keep rolling right along thanks to a Week 10 game against the Denver Broncos, a team allowing the fifth-most points to kickers. Since Week 3, these Broncos have allowed 19, 14, 21 and 10 points to kickers. 

             

    All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues. 

