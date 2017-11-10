Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love

Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We LoveNovember 10, 2017
The NFL superstars are out to play in Week 10.
This hasn't always been the case, not when guys like Kareem Hunt and Deshaun Watson have scored well on the way to ranking among the top names in fantasy football so far.
But Week 10 started with a bang Thursday, as Larry Fitzgerald, Jimmy Graham and Russell Wilson put up big games in a divisional showdown. If fantasy owners are lucky, it's a sign of things to come for what looks like another tough segment of schedule.
To help owners prepare, here's a look at matchup rankings at each position.
Week 10 Schedule
Cincinnati at Tennessee
Cleveland at Detroit
Green Bay at Chicago
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville
Minnesota at Washington
New Orleans at Buffalo
N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis
Houston at L.A. Rams
Dallas at Atlanta
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco
New England at Denver
Miami at Carolina
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Projected Points
|Matthew Stafford
|20
|Ben Roethlisberger
|20
|Jared Goff
|19
|Cam Newton
|18
|Matt Ryan
|17
|Tom Brady
|16
|Dak Prescott
|16
|Drew Brees
|15
|Josh McCown
|15
|Tyrod Taylor
|14
|Marcus Mariota
|14
|Kirk Cousins
|13
|Andy Dalton
|12
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|12
|Blake Bortles
|11
|Author's projections. *If he plays.
It's hard to avoid gushing about Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford this week.
The veteran has come alive in recent weeks, scoring at least 17.88 points in three matchups in a row, capped by his second foray over the 20-point mark.
Normally regression comes into the conversation, but not when the next matchup is a date against the Cleveland Browns, a team allowing the ninth-most points to opposing quarterbacks on average. At home, Stafford should feast.
Speaking of feasting, we haven't seen Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger do that for most of the season considering he hasn't hit the 20-point mark all year.
Big Ben has three double-digit outings in a row, though, with a good matchup perhaps ready to push him over. This week looks like the week, too, thanks to a game against the reeling Indianapolis Colts—the team allowing the 10th-most points to signal-callers, including 25.08 to DeShone Kizer.
Running Backs
|Player
|Projected Points
|Le'Veon Bell
|20
|Jordan Howard
|20
|Leonard Fournette
|19
|Mark Ingram
|18
|Todd Gurley
|17
|Alvin Kamara
|17
|LeSean McCoy
|16
|Carlos Hyde
|15
|Devonta Freeman
|14
|Melvin Gordon
|13
|Lamar Miller
|12
|Joe Mixon
|12
|Jerick McKinnon
|11
|Marlon Mack
|11
|Orleans Darkwa
|11
|Christian McCaffrey
|11
|Doug Martin
|11
|Chris Thompson
|11
|DeMarco Murray
|10
|Ameer Abdullah
|10
|Matt Forte*
|10
|Tevin Coleman
|10
|Aaron Jones
|8
|Isaiah Crowell
|8
|Bilal Powell
|8
|Author's projections. *If he plays.
It's all about rising stars at running back.
Last year's breakout rookie, Jordan Howard, is set to put his team on his back against the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. Not only did those Packers produce one of his double-digit outings already, they're allowing the fourth-most points to opposing backs this year.
On paper, Howard should have an even better showing against the Packers this time out as he can dominate the game sans Aaron Rodgers.
Leonard Fournette, one of this year's breakout rookies, figures to have a big day as well. After missing last week for disciplinary reasons, the Jacksonville Jaguars lead back rolls right into a game against a Los Angeles Chargers defense allowing the eighth-most points to backs.
Considering Fournette has hit double digits every week so far and even surpassed the 30-point mark, it wouldn't come as a shock to see him lead all scorers at the position.
Wide Receivers
|Player
|Projected Points
|Antonio Brown
|17
|Julio Jones*
|17
|A.J. Green
|16
|Brandin Cooks
|16
|DeAndre Hopkins
|15
|Demaryius Thomas
|14
|Jarvis Landry
|14
|Michael Thomas*
|14
|T.Y. Hilton*
|13
|Golden Tate
|13
|Adam Thielen
|12
|Stefon Diggs
|12
|Devin Funchess
|12
|Robby Anderson
|11
|Marvin Jones
|11
|Dez Bryant
|11
|Sterling Shepard
|11
|Devante Parker
|11
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|11
|DeSean Jackson
|10
|Robert Woods
|10
|Keenan Allen
|10
|Emmanuel Sanders
|9
|Mohamed Sanu
|8
|Ted Ginn
|8
|Jordy Nelson
|8
|Cooper Kupp
|8
|Rishard Matthews
|7
|Sammy Watkins
|7
|Corey Davis
|7
|Author's projections. *If he plays.
Don't shy away from A.J. Green now.
The Cincinnati Bengals' lead wideout escaped a suspension after a fight in Week 9 and is frustrated with his offense. When this has happened in the past, the offense has fed him target after target for a game.
The catch here? The Tennessee Titans don't really have anyone who can run with Green, something reflected on the depth chart and by the fact they allow the 11th-most points to the position. Expect a huge bounce-back game for a guy who hasn't scored double digits since Week 5.
Speaking of bounce-back games, the Denver Broncos could get one from Demaryius Thomas in Week 10 thanks to a game against the New England Patriots.
Thomas has had problems this year in large part thanks to quarterback play. But he's coming off his best-scoring game of the year on 12 targets, and a Patriots defense allowing the second-most points to wideouts has a way of nullifying quarterback issues.
Still the top target, Thomas could have a comeback week no matter who lines up under center.
Tight Ends
|Player
|Projected Points
|Rob Gronkowski
|11
|Evan Engram
|10
|Cameron Brate
|10
|Kyle Rudolph
|9
|Hunter Henry
|9
|Julius Thomas
|9
|Austin Seferian-Jenkins
|8
|Jack Doyle
|8
|Charles Clay*
|7
|Delanie Walker*
|7
|Jason Witten
|7
|Austin Hooper
|7
|Vernon Davis
|7
|Eric Ebron
|6
|Jordan Reed*
|6
|Author's projections. *If he plays.
Sometimes the matchup can deceive.
Such is the case with New York Giants tight end Evan Engram this week, who heads into a game against a San Francisco 49ers defense allowing the fifth-fewest points to tight ends.
But those 49ers have allowed at least 8.3 points three games in a row to the spot. The overall numbers are skewed thanks to playing Jermaine Gresham twice, as well as Luke Wilson, Derek Carrier, Brandon Williams and Vernon Davis. Engram, on the other hand, has 12 or more points in three games and counting, making this an easy call.
Elsewhere, things are exactly as they seem, as Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate heads into a game against a New York Jets defense allowing the fifth-most points to tight ends.
Brate has at least six points in six games this year, including six of his last seven. The emergence of rookie O.J. Howard hasn't fully happened yet, so owners should be all over Brate while it's still a viable option.
Defense/Special Teams
|Unit
|Projected Points
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|10
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|10
|Detroit Lions
|9
|Los Angeles Rams
|9
|Minnesota Vikings
|8
|New York Jets
|7
|Carolina Panthers
|7
|New England Patriots
|7
|Tennessee Titans
|6
|Chicago Bears
|6
|Author's projections
It's getting boring spotlighting the Jaguars on a weekly basis, so let's have a chat about the Pittsburgh Steelers.
These Steelers have 26 sacks with seven interceptions and forced fumbles heading into a game against the struggling Colts, the team that happens to cough up the most points to opposing defenses on average.
The Colts have a turnover-prone offense that has produced six double-digit performances by defenses this year, as well as three trips to 20 points or higher.
Maybe the Steelers don't hit the 20-point mark, but they're a lock to be one of the top-scoring units.
Kickers
|Player
|Projected Points
|Greg Zuerlein
|11
|Stephen Gostkowski
|10
|Matt Prater
|9
|Chris Boswell
|9
|Matt Bryant
|8
|Graham Gano
|7
|Ryan Succop
|7
|Will Lutz
|7
|Mike Nugent
|6
|Kai Forbath
|6
|Author's projections.
Kicker is generally a boring, predictable position, so excuse the fact this week keeps chugging right along like so with Stephen Gostkowski of the Patriots.
Gostkowski has put up double-digit outings five times this year, including twice in a row. He also has nine or more points in six games.
Both marks figure to keep rolling right along thanks to a Week 10 game against the Denver Broncos, a team allowing the fifth-most points to kickers. Since Week 3, these Broncos have allowed 19, 14, 21 and 10 points to kickers.
All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.