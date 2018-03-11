Harry Kane Replaced by Erik Lamela After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. Bournemouth

TF-Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane picked up an ankle problem during his team's Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Sunday.

According to the club's Twitter account, he was replaced by Erik Lamela. Telegraph Football confirmed he left the pitch with an ankle injury:

In Kane's case, any kind of issue sets alarm bells ringing among Spurs supporters, as he's a talismanic figure for the north London club.

Having made incredible progress under manager Mauricio Pochettino, the England international is considered by many to be the best centre-forward in the Premier League. And with a record of 24 goals in the top flight this season, it's tough to argue with that view.

While Kane is an incredible finisher, there's so much more to his game than hammering the ball into the back of the net.

For the high-intensity style Pochettino likes his teams to play, Kane is the perfect striker. He offers a focal point, is relentless in his work rate and can bring the likes of Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen into games.

In recent seasons, Spurs have been short of adequate back-up for the striker, although their squad is better equipped to deal with any potential absence. The club landed Fernando Llorente from Swansea City last summer, while Heung-Min Son has proved himself to be useful at the point of the attack.

Still, there aren't many strikers in football who are as prolific or as multifaceted as Kane. And if Tottenham are going to finish strongly this season, they will need him back in the fold as quickly as possible.