Chicago Bulls Reportedly Will Host 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls will reportedly be the hosts for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

ESPN's Nick Friedell reported Thursday that the Bulls and the NBA will announce the city of Chicago as host for the All-Star festivities in three years. It will be the first time the event is in the Windy City since 1988.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reported in July 2016 the NBA was considering Chicago as a potential replacement option for last year's All-Star Game after it was moved from Charlotte due to the state of North Carolina's anti-LGBT legislation.

New Orleans was eventually chosen as the replacement venue for the All-Star Game held in February 2017, but Johnson noted the Bulls "might be open to bidding" for a future hosting gig.

This will be the first time the United Center, which opened in 1994, hosts the NBA All-Star Game. The 1988 game was played at Chicago Stadium, with Michael Jordan winning the first of his three All-Star Game MVP awards after he scored 40 points in the Eastern Conference's 138-133 win over the Western Conference.