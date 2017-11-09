Giants Reportedly Won't Fire Ben McAdoo, Coaches Despite Player Complaints

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Giants reportedly have no immediate plans to fire head coach Ben McAdoo despite critical comments from players.

On Thursday, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com cited a source who said the Giants won't make changes to the coaching staff or front office until the 2017 campaign ends.

"The source says Giants ownership looks at recent anonymous comments by players as normal griping during a losing season, and those comments will not affect ownership's preference to let the season play out and judge it as a 16-game whole," Graziano wrote.

This comes after ESPN's Josina Anderson reported multiple players anonymously criticized McAdoo for losing the locker room.

While the Giants are apparently waiting until the season is over to make any major decisions, Ben Allbright of Mile High Sports Radio reported a source would be "shocked beyond belief" if McAdoo is the head coach for the 2018 campaign. "[Players] hate him, no one trusts him…he's only out for himself" the source said.

This has been a disastrous season for McAdoo and the Giants.

Wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Odell Beckham Jr. are out for the year with injuries, robbing Eli Manning of two of his top playmakers, and the team's 51-17 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9 dropped it to 1-7 on the season.

The losing record is a drastic difference from last season under McAdoo when he led the Giants to an 11-5 record and playoff appearance in his first year with the job.

New York at least has an opportunity to pick up a win Sunday when it faces the 0-9 San Francisco 49ers.