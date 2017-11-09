Adrian Peterson Will Join Exclusive Club with Another Spectacular Showing

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson ran a career-high 37 times for 159 yards during Sunday's 20-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Sunday's effort marked the 19th time in his career Peterson has rushed for at least 150 yards. Should he reach the total again, he would become just the fourth running back in NFL history to do so 20 times, per NFL Communications.

Barry Sanders reached the mark 25 times, Jim Brown did so 22 times and Walter Payton rounds out the group of players to have already accomplished the feat with 20 such performances. The other three to reach the milestone have already been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Peterson seems a likely candidate to join them in Canton when his playing career is over.

Peterson began 2017 as a member of the New Orleans Saints after inking a two-year deal with the club in the offseason. However, his role with the Saints didn't pan out as expected and the veteran was dealt to the Cardinals after they lost star running back David Johnson to a wrist injury.

The 32-year-old burst onto the scene in his first week with the Cardinals, racking up 134 yards and two scores on the ground on 26 carries. Although he was shut down by the Los Angeles Rams the following week, he returned to form last week against the 49ers.

He will take the field again Thursday night with his first opportunity to reach that mark against the Seattle Seahawks. Following Carson Palmer's placement on injured reserve due to a broken left arm, Peterson could be relied upon heavily again this week to take pressure off Drew Stanton.