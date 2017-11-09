    Mike Tyson Blocked from Entering Chile, Potentially Due to Criminal History

    Chilean authorities prevented former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson from entering the country, the Associated Press (via USA Today) reported Thursday. 

    The Investigations Police of Chile (PDI) didn't specify a reason for denying Tyson the opportunity to set foot in Chile. The AP reported Tyson's criminal record may have played a role in the decision.

    The PDI shared a photo of officers escorting Tyson through the Comodoro Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport in Santiago, Chile:

    According to the AP, Tyson had traveled to Chile to take part in a promotional event for a local television channel.

    Tyson was released from prison in 1995 after serving three years of a 10-year sentence for rape. The 51-year-old served four months in prison in 1999 after assaulting two motorists a year earlier. He also pleaded guilty to cocaine possession and driving under the influence in 2007.

    Immigration laws in the United Kingdom forced Tyson to scrap a planned trip to London in 2013, and New Zealand canceled his visa in 2012. In both cases, Tyson's legal history was the driving factor.

