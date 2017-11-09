Timmy Jernigan, Eagles Agree to Reported 4-Year, $48M Contract Extension

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles and defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan reportedly agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract extension Thursday that includes $26 million in fully guaranteed money, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jernigan, 25, recorded 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his first nine games as an Eagle. The Baltimore Ravens sent the 2014 second-rounder to the Eagles in an April trade that involved a third-round pick swap.

The Eagles are on a bye this week, making this a natural time for Jernigan to sign the contract. He was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and would have been one of the top available defensive players.

There is no word on how the guarantees of Jernigan's contract are structured. A hefty signing bonus would give the Eagles more immediate cap flexility and allow them to potentially restructure the second half of the deal for more room down the road.

Philadelphia is allowing an NFL-low 66.4 yards per game on the ground, in part due to Jernigan's attacking nature. The Eagles are an NFL-best 8-1.