Barcelona Transfer News: Javier Mascherano Makes River Plate Admission

Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano has revealed he would like to play for former club River Plate once again but won't make any promises to the Argentinian club at this point.

The 33-year-old made his senior debut with River Plate, and in an interview with TNT Sports (via ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden), he said he hopes to return to his old club:

"I still feel there's a chapter in my career to be dedicated to River.

"The problem is, speaking about River, I don't want to be a prisoner of my own words. I don't want to be saying I'll be back in December or June and then if it doesn't happen, what do I do? Was I lying?

"But, in my head, I always have the idea that I will go back one day. I speak regularly with [River president Rodolfo] D'Onofrio but, honestly, it's been a year since we spoke about going back. But we'll keep in touch because we have a good relationship."

Mascherano has talked at length about his future this season. Just last month, he told TyC Sports (h/t Martin Domin of the Daily Mirror) he'll assess his situation at the end of the season.

The veteran defender has been linked with several clubs, including another former outfit of his, Liverpool. Reds fan Dharma Bhagalia was excited when he read these latest comments, which certain outlets spun in favour of the Premier League club:

Mascherano has been with the Catalans for a long time and for years formed the backbone of the team alongside Gerard Pique. Samuel Umtiti has passed him in the pecking order this season, however, and figures to be the team's top starter at centre-back moving forward.

While he's slowly edging toward the end of his career, he still appears to have plenty left in the tank and usually stands out when he does play. There's no reason to think he couldn't be a success―as well as a regular starter―elsewhere, whether that's in Argentina or a different European club.

While Mascherano seems unlikely to move to another elite side―who, like Barcelona, will prioritise younger players―a return to Argentina to close out his career would make sense. Fans of the Catalans may be hoping he ends his career at the Camp Nou, however, and the club could feel the same.

Mascherano has been a fantastic ambassador for the club, and per OptaJose, few foreigners have clocked as many appearances for the Blaugrana as he has:

Centre-back isn't a particularly deep position for the Catalans, who for years struggled to add good depth pieces until they signed Umtiti. The likes of Thomas Vermaelen and Jeremy Mathieu didn't pan out, and Barcelona won't be eager on yet another search for depth.

Mascherano signed a new contract with Barcelona last year and won't become a free agent until 2019.