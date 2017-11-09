Jason Kidd Reportedly Fined $15K for Critcizing Officials After Loss to Cavs

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd has been fined by the NBA for criticizing officials after Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Per Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today, Kidd was docked $15,000 for the public criticism.

The Cavaliers defeated the Bucks, 124-119. Kidd was unhappy that his team was called for 31 personal fouls, compared to 16 for Cleveland.

"No matter if you have three officials out there or six officials they're getting the call," Kidd told reporters after the game. "That's disappointing because the game is being won or lost by the free-throw line."

Kidd acknowledged the Bucks have to do a better job of not fouling, but he also put some blame back on the officials.

"We're outscoring our opponent, we're making more twos and threes and we're losing it at the free-throw line," he said. "We have to do a better job of not fouling and making sure that the officials understand that there are fouls at the other end, too."

Over the Bucks' past three games, opponents have attempted a total of 95 free throws. Milwaukee only had 40 attempts during that span.

Now in his fourth season as Bucks head coach, Kidd has led the team to two playoff appearances in the past three years. His team is off to a 4-6 start this season and has lost four straight games as it heads into Friday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs.