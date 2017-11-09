Eli Manning Eyes Older Brother in NFL Record Books

Rob Carr/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning completed 20 of his 36 passes for 220 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 51-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Sunday's effort moved Manning into the 50,000-passing-yard club, but it also marked his 207th consecutive start under center. Assuming he takes the field again Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, the 36-year-old would tie his brother, Peyton, for the second most consecutive starts in NFL history, per NFL Communications. Even if he matches his elder brother, Eli has a considerable gap to close to catch the ironman record set by Brett Favre (297 games).

It's difficult to peg exactly where Manning lands on the spectrum of quarterbacks. On the one hand, he owns just a 332:221 TD:INT ratio and an 83.8 career quarterback rating, suggesting he isn't among the NFL's elite quarterbacks.

However, Manning has also come up clutch for the Giants during the postseason on two different occasions, taking home two of the franchise's four Lombardi trophies. During those two playoff runs in 2007 and 2011, Manning threw 15 touchdown passes and just two interceptions in eight playoff games.

Manning's Giants are in the midst of possibly their worst season since he took over under center in 2004, owning a 1-7 record through the first eight games. It hasn't helped the veteran signal-caller that he's without both Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall, the two receivers expected to top the team's depth chart in 2017.

He and his teammates will attempt to improve the mark Sunday when they head to San Francisco to face the only team in the NFC with a worse record.