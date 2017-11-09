Georges St-Pierre Says He Suffered Neck Injury vs. Michael Bisping

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre has divulged why he skipped the post-fight media press conference after his win over Michael Bisping at UFC 217, as he suffered a neck injury that required him to go to the hospital.

He made the revelation during a lengthy interview with MMAFighting.com:

St-Pierre became the fourth fighter in UFC history to win the belt in multiple divisions when he beat Bisping via technical submission, but after a brief interview inside the Octagon, he didn't show up to face the media―unlike everyone else involved in the three title bouts.

The 36-year-old dominated his opponent in the first round, but Bisping was the better man in the second, and the injury may have played a role in that. GSP recovered to tag the Count in the third before taking his back and finishing the fight via rear naked choke.

GSP mostly avoided major injuries during his first stint in the UFC, but his body has taken some knocks since he returned to the company. As reported by Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com, his bout with Bisping was pushed back to the end of the year because of an eye injury, even though the UFC wanted the two to fight sooner.

As reported by Dave Doyle of MMAFighting.com, St-Pierre also weighed in on the ongoing debate about the greatest fighter in the sport's history:

GSP has often been highlighted as one of the greatest fighters in UFC history due to his dominant run in the welterweight division, where he successfully defended his title nine times.