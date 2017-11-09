    Report: Lakers Expected Amnesty in CBA After Timofey Mozgov, Luol Deng Contracts

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2017

    The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly saddled themselves with lucrative multi-year deals for Timofey Mozgov and Luol Deng in the summer of 2016 with the hope of having the amnesty clause available in the new collective bargaining agreement.

    Per Eric Pincus of Basketball Insiders, the Lakers "expected" to have the amnesty provision in the new CBA that was approved in Dec. 2016 and former general manager Mitch Kupchak asked him "specifically why there was no amnesty in the new deal."

    Under the previous CBA, the amnesty provision gave teams the ability to waive a player before the start of a season without their salary being counted toward the salary cap or luxury tax. 

    The Lakers gave Mozgov a four-year deal worth $64 million and Deng received $72 million over four years in the summer of 2016. 

    Mozgov was traded in June as part of the deal that also sent D'Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets for Brook Lopez and the draft rights to Kyle Kuzma. 

    Deng told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne on Tuesday he was seeking a way out of Los Angeles because he's "not asked to play, I'm not in the rotation, so I can't prove myself here."

    The 32-year-old Deng has only appeared in one game for the Lakers this season, playing 13 minutes and scoring two points in the season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. 

