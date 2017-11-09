LeBron James: Cavs Can't Rely on Isaiah Thomas' Return to Turn Around Season

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

LeBron James said Thursday that guard Isaiah Thomas can't be expected to cure all that ails the Cleveland Cavaliers when he returns from injury.

James told reporters it was incumbent on the entire team to perform rather than relying on Thomas:

"To be honest, I don't think it's too much expected. I don't think we're relying on IT to come back. We want him to take his time. When he feels he's ready, he's going to fit right in. We can't rely on just one person. We can't rely on just one person for us to be as good as we want to be, whether it's IT or myself or Tristan [Thompson] being out. We have guys who have to step up."

Thomas has yet to play this season due to a right hip ailment. Per Tom Withers of the Associated Press, it is possible he could return earlier than the initial timetable of late December.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.