Kane and the Biggest X-Factors Poised to Shake Up WWE Survivor Series 2017

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

In the shadows of WWE Survivor Series 2017, Kane lurks.

Despite not officially being a part of the Nov. 19 pay-per-view card, The Devil's Favorite Demon may very well be a game-changer at the event. He's among the Superstars most likely to storm into and upend the show.

When Team Raw battles Team SmackDown at Survivor Series, festering rivalries outside of that match threaten to impact it. Kane's issues with Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens' animosity for Shane McMahon and Bray Wyatt's unfinished business could all be major factors in how that story unfolds.

Could we see a betrayal within the blue brand? Could Sister Abigail emerge in Houston?

The following is a look at the outsiders and X-factors who are the safest bets to put their imprint on Survivor Series.