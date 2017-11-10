ESPN College Gameday 2017: Location, TV Schedule and Week 11 Predictions

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

After watching Oklahoma and Oklahoma State put up 114 total points in a win for the former, the ESPN College GameDay crew next heads to Florida for a high-profile dance between the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and No. 7 Miami Hurricanes.

This one has an old-school feel to it as two former powerhouses experience resurgences put it all on the line with positioning in the College Football Playoff up for grabs.

Both are ranked in the top 10 there and can't afford a loss at this point of the season. Notre Dame has one loss on the season already, a one-point affair to a ranked opponent. The Hurricanes have run roughshod over most opposition and look ready for a homestand while continuing one of the best stories in sports.

Given the above, it's no surprise the crew decided Miami Gardens was the place to be. Here's everything to know about the show and game itself.

College GameDay Week 11 Info

Date: Saturday, November 11

Time (ET): 9 a.m. to noon; game is at 8 p.m.

Location: Hard Rock Stadium

Watch: ESPN, Game on ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Preview

Both teams certainly know what's at stake here with a handful of games left for each team and the CFP rankings smiling favorably on them.

"This part of the season, obviously in November, all the teams that are in contention are focused on one game at a time," Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said, according to Stats LLC (via ESPN.com). "It's single-elimination for both teams."

Kelly's Fighting Irish have rattled off seven straight wins after a 20-19 hiccup against then-No. 19 Georgia. It came long enough ago the team is doing just fine in the CFP outlook, though one more hiccup puts the proverbial nail in the coffin.

As most know, the Fighting Irish make their headway on the ground, averaging 325 rushing yards a game to rank fifth in the country. Josh Adams and quarterback Brandon Wimbush have combined for some gaudy totals:

Adams: 137 carries, 1,191 yards, nine touchdowns, 8.7 average

Wimbush: 101 carries, 639 yards, 13 touchdowns, 6.3 average

On paper, it looks like the perfect attack to exploit a suspect Hurricanes defense that has allowed north of 200 total rushing yards a handful of times this year, though only north of 20 points twice.

And focusing there would gloss over strong play from Malik Rosier under center, who has 19 touchdowns against seven interceptions while slotting as one of the three Miami players with at least three rushing scores.

Motivating Miami, of course, is a 30-27 loss to Notre Dame a year ago, capping off a four-game skid to dash the hopes of a deep run.

"We all know that we can't lose to them," Miami linebacker Shaq Quarterman said, according to ESPN.com's Andrea Adelson. "Last year happened, and we didn't come out with the results we wanted, but this year we can't lose to them. It's just the standard that was set before us."

Motivation for revenge helps, as does playing at home while riding a wave of resurgence. It's only fitting the game might come down to whether the Hurricanes can complete the full comeback by matching the physicality of a visitor desperate to avoid a season-ending loss.

Prediction

Miami seems like an immovable object, yet oddsmakers have the Fighting Irish as 3.5-point favorites on the road, per OddsShark.

Based on the disparity between the Notre Dame ground offense and the Miami defense mentioned above, it isn't hard to see why. And unlike the Hurricanes' occasional strong games against the rush, the Fighting Irish haven't let off the gas at all offensively.

A good example is Notre Dame's last two games against ranked opponents. Against then-No. 11 USC, Notre Dame piled up 377 yards and five scores on the ground. Against then-No. 14 NC State, 318 and two.

Regardless of locale, the Fighting Irish have the talent to out-muscle a feel-good story like Miami and will do so by controlling game flow and keeping a spotty Hurricanes offense in check.

Prediction: Notre Dame 27, Miami 24

Stats and information via ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.