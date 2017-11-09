NFL: Roger Goodell Contract Talks Amicable Despite Possible Jerry Jones Lawsuit

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

The National Football League expects a contract extension for commissioner Roger Goodell to get "wrapped up soon" despite recent opposition from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

On Thursday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports provided an update from the NFL, which called the ongoing negotiations "amicable." La Canfora‏ also noted the league pointed toward a unanimous vote, including a yes from Jones, from the spring to give Goodell a new deal through 2024.

The league called speculation that Goodell is mad about the negotiations or compensation "nonsense."

Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham of Outside the Lines reported Jones "threatened" to sue the NFL if the league's compensation committee approved a Goodell extension. Jones hired New York lawyer David Boies to represent him in the potential legal battle, per Van Natta and Wickersham.

In September, Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com reported a person familiar with the contract talks said the deal "would be done" if Jones hadn't gotten involved. The Cowboys owner quickly downplayed that sentiment, however.

"All of that is without any substance at all," Jones told reporters. "The exercise of looking and extending our commissioner's contract is one that we keep really in tight. There are certainly exaggerations there. That's not the way that works. I've always supported Roger and let's just leave it at that. I wouldn't get into the nuances and deny anything that was written, whether it was true or not."

Although prevailing wisdom suggested Jones is upset with the commissioner giving Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott a six-game suspension, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reported the owner is more concerned about "structure and compensation" or, in other words, "money and power."

While the league said Thursday it expects a resolution soon, it didn't provide a definitive date for a Goodell extension being finalized. His current deal is set to expire in March 2019.