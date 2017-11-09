Scott Perry Unsure What Kristaps Porzingis' Brother Meant by Contract Comments

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry is confused about comments made by Janis Porzingis, Kristaps Porzingis' brother and agent, about Kristaps' contract and future with the team.

"The time to talk about contract extensions, that's far," Perry told reporters before Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. "We're living in today. KP is playing some very good basketball right now. He's playing well and happy with this team. We'll deal with all that stuff later. But no comment in terms of what was said because I really don't know."

Janis said in an interview with Sporta Avize magazine, translated by EuroHoops.net (via Latvian site Sportacentrs) last week that Kristaps wanted to see the direction of the Knicks before he would consider signing a long-term extension.

"The most important question here is this: What do you really want to achieve in your career? Because money—if Kristaps performs at least on his normal level, is gonna come," Janis said.

The relationship between Porzingis and the Knicks appeared fractured at the end of last season. He skipped his exit meeting in April due to frustration with the organization after they went 31-51.

Porzingis has taken an evolutionary leap in his development this season. The 22-year-old is averaging 30 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in 10 games, though he sat out Wednesday against the Magic with elbow and ankle injuries.

Porzingis will be eligible to sign a contract extension with the Knicks next summer. He's got one more season left on his rookie deal in 2018-19 before becoming eligible for restricted free agency.