Real Madrid Transfer News: Real Sociedad Respond to Alvaro Odriozola Rumours

    Real Sociedad sporting director Lorenzo Juarros has responded to ongoing rumours linking Alvaro Odriozola with Real Madrid, telling Los Blancos they won't land the Spain international for any fee below his buyout clause.

    Odriozola has been in sensational form for La Real, and it has led to plenty of speculation, with Marca's Jesus Sanchez (via Tim Hanlon) reporting manager Zinedine Zidane has given his blessing for a move.

    Speaking to Radio MARCA Donostia (via Marca's Oscar Badallo, adapted by Panos Kostopoulos), Juarros made it clear Sociedad have no interest in negotiating:

    "If [Real] Madrid want Odriozola, they will have to meet his clause and the player will have to want to leave.

    "Before you had to play 150 games to get on MARCA's front page and now with two games like the ones Alvaro has played [he made headlines].

    "We hope that information isn't true."

    Per the report, Odriozola's buyout clause currently stands at €40 million.

    The 21-year-old made his senior debut last season and has been a regular at right-back in the 2017-18 campaign, impressing greatly. He's been called up to Spain's national team for upcoming friendlies against Costa Rica and Russia and earned his first cap earlier this year.

    A product of La Real's academy, Odriozola was born in San Sebastian and has been with the city's top club since he was 10 years old.

    As shared by La Liga's official YouTube channel, he's one of several exciting young talents plying their trade for La Real:

    Sociedad have prioritised their youth setup in recent years and are understandably determined to keep their best young players. The mandatory buyout clauses used in La Liga greatly complicate matters, however, as the likes of Real can usually trigger those with relative ease.

    Right-back has been an area of concern for Los Blancos this season, as Dani Carvajal missed time with a heart condition. Replacement Achraf Hakimi is widely regarded as a star of the future, but he's just 19 years old and clearly lacks experience. He was overrun against Tottenham Hotspur and needs a lot more seasoning.

    As shared by FootballTalentScout, Sociedad have another talented right-back in the squad, and Andoni Gorosabel could potentially replace Odriozola in the starting XI:

    La Real would be wise to address the situation with a new and improved contract for Odriozola, boosting his buyout clause. If the youngster is keen on a move to the capital, there is little the Basques can do, but at the very least, they might get more value out of the deal.

