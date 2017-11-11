Report: Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn to Return to WWE on SmackDown to Face New Day

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are reportedly set to return to WWE programming on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live to face The New Day in a tag team match, according to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton).

Owens and Zayn made headlines during WWE's tour of the United Kingdom when it was reported that they were sent home by their superiors.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported on Nov. 8 that Owens and Zayn were being disciplined for going against a creative directive following Zayn's loss to Kofi Kingston on the Nov. 7 edition of SmackDown Live.

Owens and Zayn were reportedly supposed to be on the receiving end of an attack from New Day, but they left the ring before that could happen.

Satin added that sources indicated Owens and Zayn had been difficult to work with at times leading up to the incident and that they appeared unhappy backstage.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton) added that the situation was a miscommunication rather than Owens and Zayn looking to actively sabotage the segment.

Regardless of the specifics, it led to plenty of question marks in terms of when Owens and Zayn would be permitted to return to television.

After years of feuding with each other, Owens and Zayn joined forces at Hell in a Cell when Zayn saved the Prizefighter from a Shane McMahon dive off the top of the cell.

Zayn turned heel for the first time in WWE in the process, and the wheels appeared to be in motion for him and Owens to take the blue brand by storm as a duo.

While that still may be the case, it is fair to wonder if their reported snafu will have an impact on their push and what was planned for them.

Owens and Zayn are two of the best all-around talents WWE has to offer, and they have been highly entertaining as a pairing thus far.

Due to those factors, there is still a chance there are big things awaiting Owens and Zayn, even if they made a mistake that required their removal from the UK tour.

