Andre Drummond Posts Historic Mark Crashing the Glass Early in 2017

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond racked up 14 points, 21 rebounds, four assists and a block during the team's 114-97 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening.

Wednesday marked the first time this season Drummond totaled at least 20 boards in a contest, but he has notched at least 12 in all of his 11 games this season. Only two other players have accomplished the same feat in the last 40 seasons, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com). Moses Malone did the same with the Houston Rockets in 1978-79 and Kevin Love matched it with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2011-12.

Drummond's numbers early in 2017-18 are right in line with his career averages. However, he has posted a significant increase in rebounds per game in the early going, totaling 15.1 per contest compared to 12.9 for his career.

One area Drummond appeared to be making progress was from the free-throw line. Just a career 38.8 percent shooter from the charity stripe, he got off to a scorching start from the line for his standards. That has come to a screeching halt over the last couple games, going 0-for-7 from the line Wednesday evening and just 2-for-11 in the last two tilts to bring his season mark to 63.8 percent.

Drummond will attempt to collect himself at the stripe and continue cleaning the glass at a high rate when he and his teammates return to the floor Friday against a 2-9 Atlanta Hawks squad.