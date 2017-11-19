Triple H Attacks Kurt Angle as Raw Beats SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series 2017

Credit: WWE.com

Team Raw defeated Team SmackDown on Sunday night at Survivor Series in a men's five-on-five traditional elimination match, meaning Kurt Angle will presumably keep his job as Raw general manager.

With just Shane McMahon left for SmackDown versus Triple H, Kurt Angle and Braun Strowman, a shocking turn of events occurred. Triple H hit Angle with a Pedigree and ensured McMahon was able to secure the pin. But from there, Strowman and Triple H were too much for McMahon. A Pedigree from The Game earned him a pin over McMahon and a win for Raw in the match.

After the match, Strowman took offense to Triple H's antics with Angle and proceeded to attack his teammate.

The show ended with Strowman's standing tall and plenty of uncertainty ahead.

After SmackDown put Raw under siege by invading the red brand weeks prior to Survivor Series, Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon returned to WWE programming to offer Angle an ultimatum regarding his team's performance.

In addition to making Angle team captain, Stephanie made it clear that his role as GM hinged on how Raw performed at the pay-per-view.

As a result, Angle put together a strong team that included Strowman, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor and Triple H, who replaced an injured Jason Jordan.

SmackDown countered with Shane McMahon, who made himself the captain for Team Blue before setting up several qualifying matches for inclusion on the team.

Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode all won their bouts, and Shane-O-Mac then completed his team by surprisingly naming John Cena as the final member.

Cena's addition came as a major surprise since it was unclear if he would be present for Survivor Series because of his increasing responsibilities in Hollywood.

Also, Cena was no longer attached to SmackDown prior to his most recent hiatus. He became a free agent and even got involved in a program with Roman Reigns on Raw that resulted in Reigns' beating Cena at No Mercy. Cena answered the bell when called upon, though, which added even more star power to a match that was already brimming with it.

Perhaps the most compelling aspect of the match was the fact that so many Superstars had issues with each other entering it.

Chief among them were Angle and McMahon because of the "under siege" situation that made the Olympic gold medalist look ill-prepared and unfit to be a leader. However, the show ended with what appears to be a brewing feud between Triple H and Angle that will surely be a big topic on Raw for the foreseeable future.

Also, on the Raw team itself, Joe and Balor had a heated battle against each other and were named to Team Red in the midst of a brawl, which created no shortage of question marks regarding how they would coexist.

The potential was also present for Cena and Angle to reprise their old feud or for dream encounters to take place, such as Cena vs. Samoa Joe, Triple H vs. Nakamura and Triple H vs. Roode.

Survivor Series is undoubtedly back to being one of the most entertaining and unique events on the WWE calendar, and the five-on-five elimination match lived up to the considerable hype that surrounded it entering the night. Now all eyes are on what happens on Monday Night Raw after the shocking result.

