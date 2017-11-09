Jockey Dylan Caboche Suspended for Punching Horse on Video Before Race

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Australian jockey Dylan Caboche has been suspended for two weeks after video emerged of him punching his horse in the stomach ahead of a race.

As reported by TMZ Sports, the incident occured at a racetrack in Port Lincoln, Australia. Video of the incident was shared by 7 News Adelaide:

The horse in question, She's Reneldasgirl, is a three-year-old filly Caboche had never ridden before, according to Racing.com. She finished the race in eighth place in a field of 10.

According to ABC.net, Caboche's suspension will start on November 17, although the 22-year-old still has the right to appeal.

As shared by Elspeth Hussey of 7 News Adelaide, the jockey said he regrets his actions:

Per Racing.com, Caboche is scheduled to take part in the 1000m three-years-old trial on November 10 at Gawler Eacecourse, Australia.