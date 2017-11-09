Jockey Dylan Caboche Suspended for Punching Horse on Video Before Race

Jockey Dylan Caboche Suspended for Punching Horse on Video Before RaceNovember 9, 2017
Australian jockey Dylan Caboche has been suspended for two weeks after video emerged of him punching his horse in the stomach ahead of a race.
As reported by TMZ Sports, the incident occured at a racetrack in Port Lincoln, Australia. Video of the incident was shared by 7 News Adelaide:
7 News Adelaide @7NewsAdelaide
A local jockey has been suspended for two weeks for punching his horse before a race in Port Lincoln. Details in 7 News at 6pm. https://t.co/7pnpCY68CI2017-11-8 06:38:16
The horse in question, She's Reneldasgirl, is a three-year-old filly Caboche had never ridden before, according to Racing.com. She finished the race in eighth place in a field of 10.
According to ABC.net, Caboche's suspension will start on November 17, although the 22-year-old still has the right to appeal.
As shared by Elspeth Hussey of 7 News Adelaide, the jockey said he regrets his actions:
Elspeth Hussey @ElspethHussey7
BREAKING: Jockey Dylan Caboche who punched his horse yesterday says he's sorry for what he did and is ashamed @7NewsAdelaide https://t.co/txhejdvm3D2017-11-9 00:25:26
Per Racing.com, Caboche is scheduled to take part in the 1000m three-years-old trial on November 10 at Gawler Eacecourse, Australia.