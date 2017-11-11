    Spain vs. Costa Rica: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule for 2017 Friendly

    Spain's Alvaro Morata, centre, controls the ball among teammates during a training session of the Spanish soccer national team at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Spain will play a World Cup Group G qualifying soccer match against Italy on Saturday 2. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
    Francisco Seco/Associated Press

    Spain will host Costa Rica in Malaga on Saturday in an international friendly in preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

    Both teams have already qualified and are expected to experiment with their formations and players. As shared by sports writer Jonas Giaever, La Roja have called up several fringe players, while the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Aritz Aduriz stay home:

    Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming match.

            

    Date: Saturday, November 11

    Time: 8:30 p.m. GMT/3:30 p.m. ET

    Venue: La Rosaleda, Malaga

    TV Info: ESPN 3 (U.S.)

    Live Stream: WatchESPN

         

    Preview

    Costa Rica qualified directly from CONCACAF thanks to a great run early in the Hexagonal, but the team has not been in great form of late, failing to win their last three qualifiers. Their final outing was the defeat in Panama that sent the United States crashing out of the qualification tournament.

    La Sele have travelled to Europe without Joel Campbell and Keylor Navas, and the top players in the squad are Bryan Ruiz of Sporting CP and Celso Borges of Deportivo La Coruna. On paper, Costa Rica should be no match for Spain.

    Panama's Anibal Godoy (C) and Costa Rica's David Guzman (R) vie for the ball during their 2018 World Cup qualifier football match in Panama City, on October 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Rodrigo ARANGUA (Photo credit should read RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP/Getty
    RODRIGO ARANGUA/Getty Images

    La Roja have tremendous depth, and their fringe players are likely to see plenty of minutes during the two friendlies—the second is against Russia on Tuesday. Manager Julen Lopetegui knows what he has in the likes of Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique―he's expected instead to gauge what Alberto Moreno, Alvaro Odriozola and others can bring to the team.

    The former has been one of the revelations in the Premier League this season, bouncing back after a dreadful start to his Liverpool career. Reds legend John Arne Riise rightly congratulated the full-back with his call-up:

    Luis Alberto has been fantastic for Lazio this season, and he too has been rewarded with a call-up. His versatility would be an excellent weapon to add to Spain's squad, especially in a long tournament where injuries and suspensions occur.

    Valencia's Rodrigo could well make the World Cup squad over Aduriz if his great form endures―and if he shows his worth against Costa Rica and Russia―while Suso's solid play for Milan should make him a lock for the tournament.

    Lopetegui will likely use his starters more against Costa Rica than Russia given the fact the match is at home, and in all likelihood, Spain will cruise to an easy win.

    Prediction: Spain 4-1 Costa Rica

