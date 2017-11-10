Why John Cena and Carmella Are the Biggest Stars to Watch at WWE Survivor Series

1 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

Even with a stacked card and star power up-and-down the lineup, it was announced by SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon on Wednesday that WWE is bringing back its biggest name—Cena—for Survivor Series.

Further proving #SDLive is the superior brand, I'm happy to announce @JohnCena will be the 5th member of Team Smackdown at #SurvivorSeries. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 8, 2017

Whether it was due to poor ratings, as suggested by PWInsider (h/t Cageside Seats), to build Cena for an eventual championship run in 2018 or a way to promote the 16-time champion’s upcoming movie releases, Cena certainly adds a new wrinkle into the Raw vs. SmackDown elimination match.

The biggest question is: How does WWE utilize its most popular—and aging—Superstar? There are two avenues WWE would take.

WWE Vaults Cena into WWE Championship Picture

If Cena holds strong as the last man standing for Team SmackDown, it would certainly catapult him into the WWE Championship discussion, most likely leading to a title match at WrestleMania 34 and a chance for Cena to take top status in the industry and claim his record-breaking 17th championship.

It was less than a month ago that then-WWE champion Jinder Mahal challenged Cena to a title match at WrestleMania 34 during a promotional tour in India.

While Mahal is not the champion heading into Survivor Series, The Modern Day Maharaja will get his rematch and, with a tour in his home country planned for the end of the year, could very well be champion heading into next year’s WrestleMania.

While a Cena-Mahal match would be met with lukewarm reception by fans, it isn’t the worst-case scenario. As Nicholas A. Marsico of Sportskeeda wrote, Cena's dethroning Mahal would protect a more popular wrestler from having to take a potentially undeserving loss to a part-time wrestler looking to make history.

Vaulting Cena ahead of guys like AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or any other SmackDown Superstar to main-event WrestleMania would likely be met with groans by diehard fans. But the fact is that WWE banks on Cena to deliver eyeballs (and revenue) for big-time events, and there is no bigger event than WrestleMania.

Plus, if Cena truly is nearing the end of his time inside the squared circle, WWE is sure to reward the company's standard bearer with that 17th world title.

Cena Takes One for the Team to Elevate Newer Talent

Given Cena's free agent status with the company, he could easily take a pin from a Raw Superstar and then begin a feud on the flagship program, and fans wouldn't think anything of it.

This could work on a number of levels for WWE and would be a very easy storyline to create drama moving into 2018. Cena can even be made to look strong at Survivor Series, only to finally succumb to the numbers game.

If this were to happen, who would get the push by taking out Cena? The Raw team isn't short on guys who could benefit from being the guy to eliminate the 16-time champion. However, there's one guy who would be the best man to do the job: Samoa Joe.

Braun Strowman looks to be locked in a feud with Kane for the foreseeable future. Jason Jordan isn't ready for prime time as of yet, while Finn Balor appears to be stuck in neutral (and who knows if WWE will revisit Balor-Bray Wyatt upon the latter's return).

Joe is the most logical choice, a dynamite heel coming back from injury who would pose a serious threat to Cena. Madison Square Garden's website even hints at this possibility, promoting Joe vs. Cena for WWE's December house show at the famed arena.

Joe vs. Cena heading into 2018 would be a red-hot feud that would excite both casual viewers and hardcore wrestling fans. Plus, WWE could have its cake and eat it too: Cena could switch brands after dropping a feud to Joe and be built back up to challenge for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 34.