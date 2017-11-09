Rory Karpf: Undertaker Brewed Coffee, Had Snacks for Ric Flair '30 for 30' Crew

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The director of ESPN's 30 for 30 documentary series entitled Nature Boy about WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed an interesting tidbit about The Undertaker on Tuesday.

Rory Karpf tweeted the following about The Phenom after interviewing him for the documentary: "Undertaker brewed coffee and had snacks for the entire crew. One of the nicest people i've EVER interviewed."

It isn't often that The Undertaker is seen out of character, but that was the case during his interview segments that were included in Nature Boy.

Many of the greatest Superstars in the history of professional wrestling were asked to lend their perspective on Flair and his legendary career, and few are more respected in the business than The Deadman.

The 52-year-old Undertaker last competed at WrestleMania 33 against Roman Reigns in what may have been the final match of his illustrious career.

Regardless of whether The Undertaker is retired, he is an all-time great who could make for an incredible 30 for 30 documentary subject in his own right down the line.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).