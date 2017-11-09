Barcelona Transfer News: Angel Di Maria Reveals He Was 'Close' to Camp Nou Move

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Angel Di Maria has revealed he was "close" to sealing a move to Barcelona in the summer.

He also told Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC he continued to hope for a switch to the Camp Nou until the transfer window closed and left the door open for a move in the future: "I was close and at the same time very far from reaching a deal with Barca. I never lost hope over the chance. I was calm about it, but it never happened. For sure, life takes many twists and turns, and one never knows what the future might hold."

Di Maria, 29, has been forced to play a more limited role at PSG in 2017-18 after Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's summer arrivals at the Parc des Princes.

He has only started six of PSG's 12 Ligue 1 games this term as they have gone unbeaten, and he has yet to make the starting XI for a UEFA Champions League clash.

It is no surprise the Argentinian was looking for a way out in the summer, as it was inevitable he would be pushed to the fringes given how much money PSG spent on Neymar and Mbappe.

BERTRAND GUAY/Getty Images

MailOnline's Simon Jones recently reported Di Maria will be offloaded by PSG in January as they look to raise some money so as to comply with financial fair play rules.

And the former Real Madrid man is open to a move anywhere, except for Argentinian outfit Newell's Old Boys because of his connection with local rivals Rosario Central.

Asked whether a move to Barca could prove controversial given he spent four seasons at Real, Di Maria told Johnson there would be no conflict of interest:

"I always say the same thing. The players from Real will laugh at me but I am a fan of Central and that is why I could never play for Newell's. So, I tell the fans of Central to keep up their hope for me —I have always wanted to retire there. But as for any other club, I have always said that I will give my all for the team I am playing for."

Di Maria remains a fantastic creative player, and he also boasts immense experience, having played in Europe since moving from Central to Benfica in 2007.

He is a domestic league winner in three countries—Portugal, Spain and France—and won the 2013-14 Champions League with Real.

As such, it would be no surprise if Barca and a number of other top clubs were to make moves to sign him in January.