Why Charlotte Is Ideal Survivor Series Opponent for Alexa Bliss After Title Win

Charlotte Flair became SmackDown Women's champion for the first time on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live by beating Natalya, and she shook up the Survivor Series card in a significant and positive way in the process.

Natalya was on the verge of victory as she had the Sharpshooter locked on Charlotte before Flair broke the hold by reaching the ropes. Charlotte neutralized the champion with a big boot before getting the Figure-Eight Leglock on Natalya and forcing her to submit.

WWE showed Charlotte winning her sixth singles title since making the jump to the main roster:

After the win, Charlotte would be joined by her father, Ric Flair, and the two shared an emotional moment:

It was originally announced that Nattie would face Alexa Bliss at Survivor Series in a champion versus champion match to help determine brand supremacy between Raw and SmackDown.

That decision raised some eyebrows since Natalya and Alexa are two of the top heels in WWE's women's division. While it is far from unheard of for heels to go at it, there is no question that the face versus heel dynamic is far easier for the viewing audience to digest.

Charlotte was among the best heels in the company for a long period of time before turning face, and although it can be argued that she hasn't necessarily hit her stride in the face department quite yet, her popularity is undeniable.

Also, while Charlotte's booking has left something to be desired since going from Raw to SmackDown, she had an impressive run of dominance that hadn't been seen in the women's division in many years.

Bliss is nowhere near as physically imposing as Charlotte, but she has been dominant in her own right since getting called up from NXT to the main roster as part of the brand split last year.

It wasn't long before Alexa won the SmackDown Women's Championship and developed into an elite-level heel, much like Charlotte did before her.

Charlotte and Bliss switched brands as part of the Superstar Shake-up, and while Flair didn't reach the top until now, Alexa immediately worked her way into title contention on Raw.

When she won the Raw Women's Championship, she became the first Superstar to ever hold both the SmackDown and Raw Women's titles. The Goddess is now a two-time holder of both belts, which puts her in even more rarefied air.

Few women's wrestlers can compare to the resume Charlotte has compiled, but Bliss can, and that is a huge part of what makes their match so compelling.

Also, the dynamic of the face being bigger and stronger creates an interesting feel for the match since Alexa will likely be forced to dig deep into her bag of tricks in order to pull off what most would consider an upset.

Had WWE went ahead with Bliss against Natalya, it likely would have been a quality match, but the big-fight feel would have been lacking.

In addition to that, it's entirely possible that Alexa would have been treated as the face in that bout by the crowd, which is far from an ideal circumstance considering how hard Bliss has worked to become a hated heel.

Charlotte and Bliss are quite possibly the two best, all-around female performers WWE has to offer currently, and the fact that they haven't faced each other yet adds another layer of excitement to their match.

Survivor Series is a stacked card from top to bottom, yet Charlotte versus Alexa still stands out as a top-flight match capable of turning in a show-stealing performance.

Since Survivor Series is about giving fans dream matches they want to see between the top talent WWE has to offer, there is no question that putting the SmackDown Women's title on Charlotte ahead of the pay-per-view was the right move.

